ASUS’ ROG Delta S USB-C Gaming Headset supports MQA lossless audio at $150 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Delta S Wired USB-C Gaming Headset for $149.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 25% discount or solid $50 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve seen only twice before. Today’s deal also comes within $4 of the all-time low. Unlike some of ASUS’ other Delta headsets, this model comes equipped with the high-resolution ESS 9281 QUAD DAC to provide lossless audio processing for the lows, mids, highs, and ultra-highs. There is even a built-in Master Quality Authenticated renderer to support MQA core signals from places like TIDAL that “delivers studio quality sound and reveals every detail of the original recording.” Coming with a USB-C connector, you will be able to use this gaming headset across multiple different platforms with ease, all while experiencing “crystal-clear highs and punchy bass” thanks to the ASUS-exclusive Essense drivers. The microphone here features AI noise cancellation and has been certified by both Discord and TeamSpeak so you can rest assured that your teammates hear you clearly. The on-earcup controls can toggle the RGB accent lighting alongside the volume and microphone mute toggle. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. This headset is wired as well, though it uses a 3.5mm audio jack rather than USB-C. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to compare the headset options above to another before committing to one? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR HS55 Stereo Gaming Headset marked down to $30, the new all-time low. Are you looking for a gaming headset to use with your PC and consoles? This CORSAIR model is worth a look as its custom-tuned 50mm drivers deliver “excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield.” You can even use this headset with your PlayStation 5 and have support for Tempest 3D audio for better situational awareness while gaming. Wide platform compatibility is achieved thanks to the 3.5mm audio connection with the boom microphone featuring a flip-to-mute design. It is also Discord certified so you can be confident in your teammates hearing you clearly.

ASUS ROG Delta S USB-C Gaming Headset features:

HEADSET FOR CLEAR, DETAILED AUDIO – ASUS ROG Delta S Gaming Headphones feature high-resolution ESS 9281 with QUAD DAC technology and MQA technology support to deliver impeccably detailed, true-to-life audio that gives you an edge to win!

MULTI-PLATFORM GAMING HEADPHONES – This gaming & music headset is as versatile as can be – the USB-C connector ensures high-fidelity audio experience with PCs, MAC, smartphone devices and gaming consoles such as Nintendo Switch and PS4 & PS5

CUSTOMIZABLE, MULTI-COLOR RGB LIGHTING – The unique Soundwave Light mode makes the lights flash in sync with the sound of your voice. The intuitive control buttons on the ear cup let you control volume, mute the mic or adjust the lighting during gameplay

