Finally upgrade to a high refresh rate display with Sceptre’s 27-inch 1080p 165Hz monitor at $159

Amazon is offering the Sceptre 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $158.75 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $209 at Amazon for the past month or so, today’s deal delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 24% off. Ready to give any gaming setup an upgrade, this monitor is geared toward those on tighter budgets while delivering a solid experience all around. For starters, there’s a 165Hz refresh rate which helps to deliver a smoother experience than standard 60Hz displays. It has built-in speakers, and even FPS and RTS modes that feature custom display settings for various genres. You’ll also find that there’s VESA wall mounting points on the back of this display too, which makes it easy to tidy up your desk with a simple monitor arm. For inputs, there’s multiple to choose from with both three HDMI and a DisplayPort so you can connect more than one device at the same time. Keep reading for more.

Leverage just a fraction of your savings to pick up this gas-spring monitor arm from Amazon. Coming in at $37 there, it’s low-cost and will easily uphold your new monitor. Moving from the included stand to an arm is a great way to regain some desk space, add extra versatility to your display setup.

Consider checking out our PC gaming guide for other great ways to upgrade your desk. There, you’ll find discounts on things like Samsung’s latest NVMe SSDs from $100, the Elgato Wave:3 USB microphone at $120, and even an RTX 3070 Ti-powered laptop on sale for just $1,400. We’re always finding new discounts too, so be sure to bookmark the guide and check back frequently to find all the ways we’ve discovered to save.

Sceptre 27-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

With 99% sRGB, our display reveals an astonishing brightness and variance in red, green, and blue color across a wide gamut, providing a more defined and naturalistic display of color in every image. The IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel cannot be beat when it comes to consistently delivering top color performance and sharp visibility from multiple viewing angles. Perfectly suited to work & gaming settings, built-in speakers deliver robust & smooth audio while saving space on your desk.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!