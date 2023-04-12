mophie’s 20,000mAh fabric powerstation charges your kit all day at $40 (33% off)

Justin Kahn -
mophie powerstation XXL Power Bank

Amazon is offering a solid deal on the mophie powerstation XXL Power Bank at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 directly from ZAGG and Best Buy where it is now matched, today’s deal is a 33% off and the lowest price we can find. This is within $1 of the lowest we have tracked this year without being bundled with other gear as well. Not to be confused with the $90+ powerstation pro model we had a chance to go hands-on with last summer, the powerstation XXL carries a similar 20,000mAh battery with slower charging speeds at a more affordable rate. You’re looking at a 18W USB-C power delivery output alongside the USB-C connectivity and a pair of USB-A ports. There’s also a 4-light LED power indicator and a nice fabric wrap on the outside that “prevents scuffs and scratches.” More details below. 

Now, if you can make do with a lighter 10,000mAh battery – typically more than enough for a couple top offs throughout the day – the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K comes in at half the price of the powerstation above. This one is limited to a 12W max output as well, but again, might be more than enough for most folks on a day-to-day basis. 

Looking for something more compact and magnetic in the power bank category? Firstly, go check out our hands-on review of Belkin’s refreshed MagSafe Power Bank in vibrant new springtime colorways. Then go hit up today’s price drop on the ESR 7.5W MagSafe power bank that doubles as a kickstand wallet while you’re at it. The rest of today’s smartphone accessories are waiting right here

mophie powerstation XXL features:

  • Featuring a 20,000 mAh large internal battery, the high-capacity power bank allows superfast charging that can fully charge your phone up to 4.6 times. Charge 3 devices at the same time.
  • 18W USB-C power delivery output. Charge your phone at the fastest speed possible and get up to 50 percent battery in just 30 minutes. The USB-C port can be used to recharge the power station itself, in record time.
  • Along with the USB-C PD port, the portable power bank also features 2 USB-A ports for charging smartphones, tablets, and other USB-enabled devices. The pack includes one charging cable (USB-A to USB-C).

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

