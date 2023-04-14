Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Juicy Realm, Madness/Endless, Tempest, more

We are about to finish up another work week, but first let’s collect all of Friday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. On the hardware side of things, we spotted a solid price drop on Beats Studio Buds as well as the best price of the year on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, but for now we are focused on the software. Today’s App Store price drops are highlighted by titles like Juicy Realm, Madness/Endless, To the Moon, Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium, Demon’s Rise 2, SimpleMind, and more. Head below for a complete look at the best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Dreamfora: Daily Goal Setting: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Madness/Endless: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Farming Simulator 20: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Demon’s Rise 2: Lords of Chaos: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sheet Music Scanner: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: SimpleMind − Mind Mapping: FREE (Reg. $25)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Space War GS: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Atomic Metronome: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Long Drive: First Summer Car: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TouchRetouch: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: TARAKAN: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sixth Grade Detective: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wenjia: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Vostok — Collage Maker: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: The House of Da Vinci: $5 (Reg. $9)

Mac: Swim Out: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Juicy Realm:

Juicy Realm is a roguelike game with fruits as enemies. It is set in a world in which the line between animals and plants is blurred. It began with the tipping of the food-chain, which forced the humans to establish an outpost and begin an investigation in the region where the first species of mutated plants was discovered. The military has prepared a vast number of powerful weapons, with you leading the vanguard forces to wage this long war.

