Today’s best game deals: God of War Ragnarök $40, Call of Duty MWII $45, much more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. After dropping a 25-minute gameplay demo on the epic new Final Fantasy 16 yesterday evening (pre-orders now live), another PlayStation staple has now dropped to one of its best prices ever. CDKeys is now offering God of War Ragnarök for $39.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $70 and still fetching as much on Amazon where it is yet to see any notable price drops at all, this is nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It comes within $1 of the lowest we have ever tracked as well. If you’re yet to give the epic award-winning latest title in the storied franchise a try, now’s your chance to battle your way through the Norse realms with a deep discount on tow. Not only does it show off the potential of PS5’s technical prowess, including 3D audio, and the immersive haptic feedback with adaptive trigger functionality on the DualSense gamepad, but it also delivers some of the best visuals in all of console gaming to my eyes. And remember, if you or someone you know is still looking to score a PS5, the disc version is now shipping at $499 and you can score a $50 price drop on the God of War Ragnarök bundle. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here!
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code SBSPZELDA
- Or FREE exclusive black wall scroll at Walmart
- Or FREE wooden plaque at GameStop
- Or FREE art print at Best Buy
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Retro Data East Switch game sale via eShop from $2.50
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II eShop $10 (Reg. $15)
- Trials of Mana $29 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Bomberman R eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Owlboy eShop $11 (Reg. $25)
- Castlevania Advance Collection eShop $12 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Easter sale via Amazon from $40 (digital and physical)
- GRIS eShop $4 (Reg. $17)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection $28 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim eShop $14 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $13 (Reg. $20)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection LE $87 (Reg. $150)
- Last of Us Part II $10 (Reg. $40)
- Gran Turismo 7 $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Space remake $56 (Reg. $70)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves $20 (Reg. $50)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $4 (Reg. $20)
- Joe and Mac: Caveman Ninja $29 (Reg. $40)
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- NBA 2K23 from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Wild Hearts from $47 (Reg. $70)
- Official Xbox Spring sale up to 67% off
- Dead Space remake, COD, NBA 2K23, Wild Hearts, Sekiro, Midnight Suns, much more
- Gotham Knights $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $27 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection $12 (Reg. up to $60)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Digital Deluxe $56 (Reg. $70)
- Castlevania Requiem $4 (Reg. $20)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more
Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15
Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning
New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day
ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!