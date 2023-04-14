Today’s best game deals: God of War Ragnarök $40, Call of Duty MWII $45, much more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $40
God of War Ragnarok

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. After dropping a 25-minute gameplay demo on the epic new Final Fantasy 16 yesterday evening (pre-orders now live), another PlayStation staple has now dropped to one of its best prices ever. CDKeys is now offering God of War Ragnarök for $39.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $70 and still fetching as much on Amazon where it is yet to see any notable price drops at all, this is nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It comes within $1 of the lowest we have ever tracked as well. If you’re yet to give the epic award-winning latest title in the storied franchise a try, now’s your chance to battle your way through the Norse realms with a deep discount on tow. Not only does it show off the potential of PS5’s technical prowess, including 3D audio, and the immersive haptic feedback with adaptive trigger functionality on the DualSense gamepad, but it also delivers some of the best visuals in all of console gaming to my eyes. And remember, if you or someone you know is still looking to score a PS5, the disc version is now shipping at $499 and you can score a $50 price drop on the God of War Ragnarök bundle. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here!

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499

***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

