Might as well give this Chefman 6-egg cooker a shot while it’s just $8.50 (Up to 66% off)

Looking for a quick easy way to make breakfast for years to come without spending much more than the price of a couple lattes? Amazon is now offering the Chefman Electric Egg Cooking System for $8.61 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While it’s certainly not the most premium option out there, you are scoring a regularly $25 kitchen appliance at up to 66% off the going rate. It has most recently been siting in the $21 range at Amazon and is now at the best price we have ever tracked there. There’s nothing particularly difficult about boiling eggs, but this makes it even easier and it will also deliver perfectly poached breakfasts without you having to worry about breaking them. This model can handle six boiled eggs at a time “in minutes” and comes with an included measuring cup for the “perfect” amount of water alongside a tray lifting tool, poaching trays, and more. You can even use this handy and affordable machine to steam veggies as well. More details below.

At a price like this, you’ll have a hard time finding anything comparable for less, never mind from a brand we feature as often as Chefman. Most microwave egg cooking trays cost nearly this much on Amazon and the Chefman will do just about all the work for you without even turning the stove top on.

Chefman Electric Egg Cooking System features:

Easily boil, poach, or steam up to 6 eggs in minutes, faster than stovetop method. Use the included measuring cup to know how much water you need depending on the style of egg. The ready buzzer will signal once your eggs are finished cooking. No need to wait for your hard-boiled eggs to cool to move them after cooking. With the tray lifting tool, you can have your brunch with hot, freshly cooked eggs. Whether you like your eggs hard or soft boiled, scrambled, omelet or poached, breakfast has never been easier.

