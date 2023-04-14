JOBY’s flexible PodZilla smartphone tripod sees giant price drop to $18.50 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is now offering the JOBY PodZilla Large Kit smartphone and camera tripod rig for $18.44 with free shipping for Prime members. Regularly $55 directly from JOBY and over at B&H, this is a sizable price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it down in the $26 range at Amazon quite a bit over the last several months, today’s deal does mark a new all-time low there. From more pro-grade DSLR cameras to a wide range of smartphones, this versatile content creator tripod and hand grip allows folks to produce “content in any situation; thanks to its flexible structure with a solid aluminum core and rubber exterior.” It features a quick release plate with a standard 1/4 to 20-inch attachment as well as a GripTight 360 smartphone clamp with double sled attachment and a ball head for precise adjustments. Landscape and portrait orientations are supported here and the flexible nature of the design makes it a solid option in hand or in a multitude of static shot implementations. More details below.

Now, at a price like today’s it’s hard to recommend going with a no-name or budget option for a just a few bucks less. However, if you are trying to save every last penny and just need something casual more summer trips and family gatherings, this relatively popular option on Amazon also features a shutter remote and comes in at under $15 Prime shipped.

Check out the new Sony ZV-E1full-frame mirrorless camera with 4K120, 10-bit 4:2:2, and AI features as well as this Leica and Disney limited-edition Q2 digital camera. Then dive into our hands-on video review of the Insta360 Flow – one of our favorite smartphone gimbal options out there. This three-axis gimbal model more than impressed us in our time with it, delivering USB-C action, a magnetic phone attachment, cold-shoe mount for audio accessories, and more. Take a deeper dive and get a closer look right here.

JOBY PodZilla features:

JOBY PodZilla allows aspiring content creators to produce content in any situation; thanks to its flexible structure with a solid aluminum core and rubber exterior…the kit includes a quick release plate for easy attachment of the camera thanks to the standard 1 / 4-20″ attachment…the plate with ball head integrates a spirit level for precise adjustment of the shots to leave nothing to chance… the kit includes a GripTight 360 Phone smartphone clamp with double sled attachment suitable for smartphones with a width from 6.7 cm to 8.8 cm.

