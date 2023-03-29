Sony intros new ZV-E1full-frame mirrorless camera with 4K120, 10-bit 4:2:2, and AI features

Today, Sony is announcing its latest full-frame interchangeable lens camera, the ZV-E1. The 12MP sensor here allows this camera to be the “world’s most compact, lightweight full-frame interchangeable lens camera” that has a lot of functionality packed in. With the ability to record 4K120, 1080p240, and even 4:2:2 internally, this camera is sure to be a go-to for budding cinematographers and content creators alike. Want to learn more, like the price and when you can buy it? Head below to find out all we know so far.

Sony’s new ZV-E1 will become a go-to creator camera

There’s a lot to unpack about the new Sony ZV-E1. For starters, it uses a new BIONZ XR image processing engine that is what enables the camera to record 4K at 120 FPS, which delivers ultra high-quality slow-motion capture. This new image processor also delivers significantly improved autofocus speed and precision, as well as internal 10-bit 4:2:2 recording, without the need for pixel binning.

All of this is captured on the 35mm full-frame back-illuminated CMOS Exmor R sensor, which is 12.1 MP and perfect for high-sensitivity, low-noise capturing with “gorgeous bokeh.” Coming in with a lower megapixel count is actually a benefit in many ways, though a drawback in some. The benefit of a lower megapixel count is that the camera is better in low light, thanks to physically larger pixels. But if you’re printing at larger sizes or want to zoom in a lot in post, it won’t be quite as clear as higher megapixel sensors.

The standard ISO range here goes from 80 to 102,400, though the expanded range for stills is 40 to 409,600 and video is 80 to 409,600. I’m not sure in what scenario you’d need 409,600 ISO, but if the need arises, you can do it.

There are some unique cinematic features of the ZV-E1 as well. With Cinematic Vlog Settings, you can choose the look, mood, and autofocus transition speed here. It records in 24 FPS and even has a 2.35:1 aspect ratio for a true cinematic experience. Cinematic mode even features an S-Cinetone look, which helps to achieve the cinema look without any post-processing, delivering “natural mid-tones that are essential to healthy-looking skin color.”

In addition to the new image processor, the ZV-E1 also features a dedicated AI processing unit that allows for AI human recognition, newly developed features of multiple face recognition and auto framing, and even a new feature called auto microphone. The real-time recognition autofocus also utilizes the AI processing unit to accurately recognize movement and recognize not just eyes but body and head position as well, so it can track things like a tilted face, a person in shadows, or even when they’re backlit. The AI processing unit also allows for more object recognition, like birds, cars, trains, airplanes, and even insects, for greater flexibility when capturing photos.

Closing things out, you’ll find that Sony is finally including things like in-camera time-lapse creation, which can set the exposure interval from one to 60 seconds, making it easy to record a night sky or crashing waves. There’s also a high-performance three-capsule microphone with variable directivity, so you can record clear and crisp audio from the front, side, or even rear of the camera.

Sony’s ZV-E1 is also compatible with all existing E-mount lenses, making it an easy swap if you’re already in the Sony lineup. It uses the high-capacity Z battery and also features USB-C Power Delivery charging, so you can plug in anywhere, even if no spare batteries are available. And, when connected over USB-C to your computer, the ZV-E1 even functions as a 4K webcam to take online meetings, stream to Twitch, and more.

You can begin pre-ordering the new Sony ZV-E1 for $2,199.99 starting tomorrow from B&H and other retailers for the body only; adding a 28-60mm f/4.5-5.6 zoom lens bumps the price to $2,499.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

As a Sony fan for the past few years, the ZV-E1 is the first camera that Sony has released in quite some time that’s actually drawing me away from my a6500 and a6000 setup that I currently use. It’s compact, full-frame, and has a ton of features. The thought of being able to capture 4K120 or 1080p240 in-camera and also record 10-bit 4:2:2 without an external recorder is very alluring. And all of the AI functionality also makes it quite compelling when it comes time to upgrade. While I’m not a buyer right this second simply because it’s not in my current camera budget, when the time to upgrade does come around, I’ll be highly considering adding the Sony ZV-E1 to my camera stable.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!