Leica and Disney celebrating ‘100 Years of Wonder’ with limited-edition Q2 digital camera

The Walt Disney Company is preparing to celebrate its “100 Years of Wonder” as the company turns 100 years old. While there will be plenty of merchandise available online and in its theme parks, there is one item that I don’t think many saw coming. Leica has spent the last 100 years developing “precise optical instruments which have revolutionized the world of imaging many times over” and has ties to the earliest days of when Walt Disney was hand-drawing cartoons. Leica (called Leitz at the time) cameras and projectors were used to capture the storyboards that animations are made from, and now the two companies are working together again. As part of the “100 Years of Wonder,” Leica is creating a special limited-edition run of its Q2 camera with a Disney skin. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about this limited-edition camera.

100 Year of Wonder meets Leica’s Q2 camera

Leica, in collaboration with Disney, has created the limited-edition Leica Q2 Disney “100 Years of Wonder” digital camera. The unique skin design of this limited-edition Q2 camera was created alongside Disney to celebrate the history of Disney animation, with the drawings seen here dating back to 1937. Drawn by Don Towsley, a noted Walt Disney Studios animator, this model sheet features Mickey Mouse alongside notes about how to draw the iconic character. The top plate of the camera is also adorned with a sketch of Mickey, and the included protective dust bag features matching graphics. If you’ve wanted to grab a Leica camera but wanted it to be more unique for your collection, the Disney “100 Years of Wonder” edition Q2 is worth a look.

What is the Leica Q2 camera?

While the graphic design on this limited-edition camera is nice, what even are the specs of this unit? I’m glad you asked. The Leica Q2 comes equipped with a 47.3-megapixel full-frame sensor and a permanent Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH lens. While that is sort of limiting, the high-resolution sensor means you can digitally zoom in to create an effective 35, 50, or 75mm lens. In addition to taking 47.3 MP images, you’ll be able to record 4K videos with ISO sensitivities up to 50,000.

Availability

The special limited-edition Leica Q2 | Disney “100 Year of Wonder” camera is set to launch on April 27, 2023, for an MSRP of $5,995. There will only be 500 units produced, and each camera will come with a certificate of authenticity for your records. Right now you can sign up to be notified when units become available online. You’ll also be able to purchase it in person should you live near a Leica store or boutique.

9to5Toys Take

While the nearly $6,000 price point is a lot for a camera that can’t have swappable lenses, you are getting a Leica camera which speaks for itself. Being a Disney fan, I really like the graphic design they’ve created for this limited-edition Q2 camera, though I know I won’t be getting one myself.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!