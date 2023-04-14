Satechi’s Dock5 charging station powers your entire Apple everyday carry at $48 (Save 20%)

Rikka Altland -
Amazon currently offers Satechi’s Dock5 Charging Station for $47.99 shipped. Down from the usual $60 price it fetches these day, you’re now looking at 20% in savings and a match of the best price in 2023. This is an all-around rare chance to save on Amazon, but matching our previous mention from a sitewide Satechi sale back in February. This multi-device charger from Satechi delivers a space to refuel up to five different devices at a time to tame your entire kit of Apple devices. Dock5 kicks things off with an integrated 10W Qi pad as well as dual USB-A slots and a pair of 20W USB-C ports to round out the package. I loved it in my original review, and it still remains an essential accessory in my workstation setup.

Also on sale today at Amazon, Satechi’s new 20W USB-C Wall Charger is a notable alternative for those who want to take advantage of the brand’s usual premium designs and build quality for less. Clocking in with $12.99 price tag, this charger just launched last fall and sports a single 20W USB-C port as well as a folding plug design. Dive into our launch coverage right here for a closer look before adding it to your everyday carry and see just what you get from the usual $18 offering.

While all of the week’s other best discounts can now be found in our smartphone accessories guide, it’s also worth taking a look at our recent review on one of Satechi’s latest releases. Its new Duo Wireless Stand just hit the scene earlier in the year and now arrives with a premium form that’s only made better by its versatile charging functionality. Our latest Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on look is on the case of whether it’s worth an addition to your everyday carry, too.

Satechi Dock5 Charging Station features:

Create your own modern charging space while keeping all your electronics organized with the Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging. Ideal for family homes, workspaces, classrooms, and more, the Charging Station powers five USB devices at the same time with two USB-C PD ports, two USB-A ports, and a designated Qi wireless charging pad.

