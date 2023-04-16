Razer’s latest BlackWidow V4 Pro Mechanical Keyboard sees second-ever price drop to $184

Reg. $230 $184

Amazon is now offering the latest Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $183.99 shipped. Normally going for $230, this 20% discount or solid $46 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model while also being just the second discount to date. Coming equipped with Razer’s green tactile and clicky key switches, the BlackWidow V4 Pro comes in a full-sized form factor including dedicated multimedia keys for convenient control. These keys are further supplemented by the dedicated macro keys found on the left side of the board and the all-new command dial. Further customization comes with the per-key Chroma RGB with integration with games and even Philips Hue. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and our video comparing this new keyboard against the CORSAIR K100 to learn more and keep reading below.

If you would rather save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Speaking of Razer, did you see it just announced a Stream Deck competitor? Called the Stream Controller X, this is essentially a slimmed-down version of its Stream Controller launched last year and aims to compete with Elgato. Featuring 15 programmable buttons that each have their own display, the Razer Stream Controller X will take your PC setup to the next level for sure. Want to learn more? Head over to our launch coverage.

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

  • IMMERSIVE UNDERGLOW & PER-KEY LIGHTING — Featuring per-key lighting and a striking 3-side underglow when paired with the wrist rest, sync the keyboard with your battlestation and enjoy greater immersion when gaming
  • DOUBLESHOT ABS KEYCAPS — Using a doubleshot molding process to ensure the labelling never wears off, the keycaps also have extra-thick walls which make them extremely tough to withstand prolonged, repeated use
  • COMMAND DIAL & 8 DEDICATED MACRO KEYS — Assign a custom function to the keyboard’s programmable dial, and game with greater command using a set of macro keys for essential keybinds

