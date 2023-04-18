CORSAIR’s MacBook-ready Thunderbolt 4 Dock with 96W PD just hit the $280 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $279.99 shipped. This model launched just ahead of Black Friday last year on Amazon at $340 and now carries a regular price of $300 directly from CORSAIR. Today’s deal is $50 below what you would have paid just a few months ago and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. Now on par or slightly below comparable MacBook and PC-ready models, it upgrades a single Thunderbolt 4 port (or USB-C) on your machine with a multitude of I/O options including four additional Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-C, three USB-A at up to to 10GB/s, HDMI 2.0, a UHS-II SD 4.0 card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio. It supports dual monitor video output at up to 4K 60Hz in HDR and delivers up to 96W Power Delivery to your machine to keep things convenient and fast when it comes to ensuring everything is juiced up. More details below.

If something more compact and focused, despite not carrying as many I/O options or an SD card reader, will do the trick, check out the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock. You can score one on Amazon for $180 shipped, or $100 under the price of today’s lead deal, and get a complete breakdown of the feature set in our hands-on review.

You’ll also want to check out the ongoing Amazon all-time low we are still tracking from last week on the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro. Ready to compliment M2 MacBook setups, this one is now down at $300 with $100 in savings at the ready. Dive into our previous deal coverage for all of the details and a closer look.

CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

One Cable, Many Connections: Link your laptop to a multitude of devices with a single Thunderbolt 4 port, with full backward compatibility for Thunderbolt 3 devices.* Requires a Mac or PC with Thunderbolt 3 or 4 port.

4x Thunderbolt 4 Ports: An astounding 4x total Thunderbolt ports, and Thunderbolt Dock Utility on Mac enables ejecting all drives at once and enables support for Apple SuperDrive and Keyboard.

Included USB Type-C to HDMI Adapter and DP Cable Adapter: Ready to support dual monitor video output up to 4K 60Hz in HDR, via USB Type-C to HDMI and DP cable adapters.

Connect a Wide Range of Devices: Connect and charge USB devices via high-speed USB Type-C and USB Type-A up to 10Gbps, plus HDMI 2.0, DP, UHS-II SD 4.0 card reader, 3.5mm combo audio, and more.

