Upgrade your gaming setup on a budget with the SteelSeries Arctis 1 wired headset at $21 low

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $50 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at a match for the all-time low that we’ve only seen twice before. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your gaming setup without breaking the bank, then this is a solid choice. Coming from SteelSeries Arctis line, you’ll find that this headset packs the brand’s “critically acclaimed signature audio” as well as the ClearCast bidirectional microphone. This allows you to easily hear your teammates and for them to hear you as well. The Arctis 1 Wired gaming headset is also great for story-driven games without teammates as the microphone is detachable. Plus, the 3.5mm audio jack makes it compatible with basically any device in your home, ranging from smartphones to tablets, consoles, and your PC. Keep reading for more.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset features:

The Arctis 1 is an all-platform gaming headset that doubles as your on-the-go headphones with the same high-quality speaker drivers as the award-winning Arctis 7, a detachable microphone and sleek low-profile design the Arctis 1 is made for all gaming platforms so you can enjoy the award-winning performance of Arctis no matter where you are.

