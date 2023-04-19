New all-time low on Samsung 980 PRO 2TB internal gaming SSD upgrades your PC at $136

Amazon is now serving up the best price yet on the 2TB Samsung 980 PRO Gen 4 Gaming Internal Solid-State Drive at $135.69 shipped. Regularly $250 directly from Samsung where it is on sale at $160 (much like it is at Best Buy) and is now at the best we can find. Today’s deal is $14 under the previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low as well. This isn’t the heatsink-equipped model (heatsink model review here and non-heatsink hands-on feature here), but it also coming at under the $160 that model will cost you right now. It, otherwise, delivers similar specs for your PC battlestation including up to 7,000MB/s speeds and a “PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs.” Head below for more details.

Unless you’re partial to the big brand name models, this ongoing all-time low on PNY’s 7,500MB/s XLR8 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD is definitely worth a look. It delivers even faster speeds and comes in at an even more affordable $130 price tag in the 2TB capacity. Prices get even lower than that with 1TB and you can take a deep dive into the rest of the spec sheet in our previous deal coverage.

Looking for some more options for upgrading you battlestation? There are plenty of discounts in our PC gaming deal hub and another favorite of ours in the SSD category is the heatsink-equipped CORSAIR 7,100MB/s model starting from $82. This is ready for PC and PS5 with a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface and you can take a closer look right here as well as in our hands-on review that hit shortly after launch.

Samsung 980 PRO Gen 4 SSD features:

Next-level SSD performance: Unleash the power of the Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for next-level computing. 980 PRO delivers 2x the data transfer rate of PCIe 3.0, while maintaining compatibility with PCIe 3.0.

Maximum Speed: Get read speeds up to 7,000 MB s with 980 PRO and push the limits of what SSDs can do. Powered by a new Elpsis controller designed to harmonize the flash memory components and the interface for superior speed – with a PCIe 4.0 interface that’s 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and 12x faster than Samsung SATA SSDs – every component of this NVMe SSD is manufactured by Samsung for performance that lasts.

A winning combination: Designed for hardcore gamers and tech-savvy users, the 980 PRO offers high-performance bandwidth and throughput for heavy-duty applications in gaming, graphics, data analytics, and more. It’s fast at loading games, so you can play more and wait less.

