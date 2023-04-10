PNY’s 7,500MB/s XLR8 2TB Gen4 Internal SSD has made its way to a new Amazon low at $130

Amazon is now offering the PNY XLR8 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive at $129.99 shipped. Just note: you will find third-party Newegg sellers with it down slightly lower, but none we have any experience with. This model started life way up at $450 before coming down in mid 2022 where it bounced between $175 and $225. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and delivering a new Amazon all-time low. There are some less than desirable third-party sellers with it for a touch less, but no where we can safely recommend for under $130 right now. You’re looking at a Gen4 internal SSD solution that moves data well above its pay grade with up to 7,500MB/s speeds alongside a modern NVMe-based M.2 form-factor. Backed by a 5-year warranty, its “high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads.” More details below.

If you can make do with a lighter capacity, something like the Samsung 980 PRO is not only nearly as fast but it also comes with an integrated heatsink you won’t get on the model above and it sells for $90 shipped on Amazon. This is ready for both PC battlestations and your PS5.

On the portable storage side of things, we have some seriously notable deals on SanDisk’s popular Extreme lineup, including both the standard and the pro-grade variant. The high-capacity 4TB is at its best price ever for today only and you’ll find the more modest models in the $70 range. Everything is detailed for you right here.

PNY XLR8 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal SSD features:

Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the extreme performance you demand

The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7,500MB/s seq. read and 6,850MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards

The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s

Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads

Backed by a 5-Year Limited Warranty or TBW with support from our US based technical support team

