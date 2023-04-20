Save hundreds on LG’s 120Hz 65-inch OLED C2 4K Smart TV with AirPlay 2 at $1,398 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 2022 LG 65-inch Class OLED evo C2 Series 4K Smart TV for $1,397.99 shipped. Originally $2,500 when it launched in mid 2022, it now carries a regular price of $1,700 at place like Best Buy where it is on sale for $1,600. Today’s deal is within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low, the best price we have spotted all year, and about half the price of a newer 2023 LG OLED. This model features the brand’s self-lit OLED panel that runs at 120Hz with VRR support, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and four HDMI 2.1 ports – all of the fixings you’ll need for some serious gaming and movie nights. On top of Dolby Vision and HDR 10, it also sports Apple AirPlay 2 action, and three USB ports, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

A notable and more affordable option with a nearly as impressive feature set comes by way of the deal we are still tracking on the VIZIO 65-Inch OLED Premium 4K UHD HDR Smart TV. This model delivers an OLED panel, a 120Hz refresh rate, Apple AirPlay 2, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs for about $400 less than the LG model above. And for something even more affordable than that, scrap the OLED panel and land this VIZIO 65-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $398 shipped instead.

But if it’s just something for the kitchen, spare room, or office, Amazon’s new 2-series smart TVs are now seeing the very first price drops. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, this is the new Amazon entry-level lineup that delivers a no frills design approach to deliver a solid basic TV experience for rooms that don’t need a big flagship model. Take a closer look in our previous deal coverage right here.

Or forget all of that, and go big with TCL’s massive 120Hz 98-inch 4K Google TV drops at $2,500 off.

LG 65-inch Class C2 Series OLED evo features:

VOICE CONTROL: Use your voice to control your TV and connected devices with built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more

OLED EVO: Our self-lit OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter

A9 GEN5 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Make the impossible possible with our latest a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching

HOME CINEMA: Get in the action the way directors intended with Filmmaker Mode—and enhance every moment with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for the ultimate home theater experience

