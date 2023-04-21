Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Worms, Gone Home, MovieSpirit, Hell Raider, and more

We are ready to head into this weekend with all of Friday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. But first, check out the offers we have on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad, the all-time lows now live on iPhone 13, and AirPods Max models have now returned to the best prices of the year. As for the apps, highlight deals include Worms Special Edition, Gone Home, MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro, Through the Darkest of Times, Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate, and more. Head below for a complete look at Friday’s best Mac and iOS apps on sale.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Bigfoot Quest: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kingdom of Arcadia: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Through the Darkest of Times: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Some Peace Of Mind (Full): $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Shieldwall Chronicles: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Neighbours back From Hell: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Exploring Emotions: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Zones of Regulation: $3 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Gone Home: $6 (Reg. $15)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Bug Drop!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: digiID MAX Cards and Documents: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Super Meat Boy Forever: $1 (Just-released)

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Nature: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: EvoCreo: Pocket Monster Like: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Interrogation: Deceived: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Endling: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Stock Signals Pro (ms): $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Worms Special Edition:

The turn-based comic mayhem is back in Worms Special Edition for Mac. In a game of Worms, each player takes turns to pick off their opponents’ worms using a host of crazy weapons and crafty tactics. Worms die if they lose all of their health, or if they drown in the water. The last player standing when the dust settles is declared the winner! Worms Special Edition features up to four player offline multi-player destruction, a raft of crazy new and classic Worms weapons, all new high-definition landscape themes, new landscape editor, new play modes, hats, forts, skins and speech banks. To top it all off, there is also a highly-involving Worms single-player experience with tutorials, deathmatches, races, fort games and puzzles. The game is also packed with customization options, so you can play the game how you want!

