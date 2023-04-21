iPhone 13 falls to new all-time low of $550 (Orig. $799) in Woot refurb sale from $280

Woot has launched its latest certified refurbished smartphone sale today, discounting some of Apple’s more recent previous-generation devices. Everything ships free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our favorite of the discounts has Apple’s unlocked iPhone 13 starting from $549.99 for the 128GB capacity in one of six colors. Down from the original $799 going rate, today’s offer is the best we’ve ever seen. It clocks in at $40 under our previous mention from February and amounts to $249 in savings.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look at how the previous-generation experience holds up these days and then head below for more.

Throughout the rest of the sale, you’ll also find a collection of other previous-generation handsets. Everything is sitting at the best prices of the year, with the same refurbished conditions and warranties applied as detailed above.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals. We’re tracking everything from notable offers on the latest M2 devices from both macOS and iPadOS stables to must-have accessories, flagship listening experiences, and more as we end a new work week.

iPhone 13 features:

6.1″ Super Retina XDR display. 5G Superfast downloads, high-quality streaming. Cinematic mode in 1080p at 30 fps. Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 fps. 2X Optical zoom range. A15 Bionic chip. New 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores. New 4-core GPU. New 16-core Neural Engine. Up to 19 hours video playback. Face ID. Ceramic Shield front. Aerospace-grade aluminum

