Today’s best game deals: God of War Ragnarök $34 all-time low, Switch games from $4, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. CDKeys is now offering the best price ever on God of War Ragnarök. We did see some price drops to $40 and as low as $35 across the last month or so, but today you can land a digital copy for PlayStation 5 at $33.79 with free digital delivery. Regularly $70 and currently fetching $68 on Amazon, deals on physical copies of the game have been scarce at the very least – it has never dropped below $65 at Amazon outside of limited holiday offers and never anywhere near today’s deal. The epic award-winning latest entry to the long-running Sony franchise is arguably at its best this time around, so if you haven’t given it a shot this is a great time to jump in. Traveling across the Norse realms torn asunder by the fury of the Aesir, Kratos and is son Atreus must vanquish Norse gods and monsters in the lead up to “the prophesied battle that will end the world.” The game is also a wonderful exhibition for the tech PlayStation 5 and the DualSense controller – check out our review of the DualSense Edge pro controller here – brings to the game room, including 3D audio, “immersive haptic feedback, and adaptive trigger functionality.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

