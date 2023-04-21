Today’s best game deals: God of War Ragnarök $34 all-time low, Switch games from $4, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. CDKeys is now offering the best price ever on God of War Ragnarök. We did see some price drops to $40 and as low as $35 across the last month or so, but today you can land a digital copy for PlayStation 5 at $33.79 with free digital delivery. Regularly $70 and currently fetching $68 on Amazon, deals on physical copies of the game have been scarce at the very least – it has never dropped below $65 at Amazon outside of limited holiday offers and never anywhere near today’s deal. The epic award-winning latest entry to the long-running Sony franchise is arguably at its best this time around, so if you haven’t given it a shot this is a great time to jump in. Traveling across the Norse realms torn asunder by the fury of the Aesir, Kratos and is son Atreus must vanquish Norse gods and monsters in the lead up to “the prophesied battle that will end the world.” The game is also a wonderful exhibition for the tech PlayStation 5 and the DualSense controller – check out our review of the DualSense Edge pro controller here – brings to the game room, including 3D audio, “immersive haptic feedback, and adaptive trigger functionality.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Watch the final pre-launch trailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom here!
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- TOEM eShop $7 (Reg. $20)
- TransistoreShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- The Messenger eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- BlasphemouseShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- TowerFall eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $23 (Reg. $29)
- Celeste $5 (Reg. $20)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle $32 (Reg. $53)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course $20 (Reg. $27)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course $7 (Reg. $8)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop indie Game Sale from $5…
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code SBSPZELDA
- Or FREE exclusive black wall scroll at Walmart
- Or FREE wooden plaque at GameStop
- Or FREE art print at Best Buy
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Easter sale via Amazon from $40 (digital and physical)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Last of Us Part II $10 (Reg. $40)
- WWE 2K23 from $45 (Reg. $60+)
- God of War Ragnarök $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo physical $25 (Reg. $60)
- Forspoken $45 (Reg. $70)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Gran Turismo 7 $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Space remake $56 (Reg. $70)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves $20 (Reg. $50)
- NBA 2K23 from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Official Xbox Spring sale up to 67% off
- Dead Space remake, COD, NBA 2K23, Wild Hearts, Sekiro, Midnight Suns, much more
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable
Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more
Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15
Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning
New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day
ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!