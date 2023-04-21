KeySmart’s pro location-tracking key organizer with mini flashlight tool drops to $40 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, Amazon is now offering the KeySmart Pro trackable key holder tool for $39.99 shipped in black or pink. This is a Lightning deal with limited stock so you might want to jump in now before the sale ends or it sells out. Regularly $50, this is 20% off and the best price we can find. The Tile tracker-equipped model on sale here today is also $10 under the price of the still discounted Find My variant and matching our previous mention. Alongside the built-in item tracking, it can also work in reverse to help track your phone down if its gets lost. From there, you’ll find the usual KeySmart experience, neatly organizing up to 10 keys alongside a built-in mini flashlight and compatibility with a range of the brand’s add-on tools: safeblade, pocket clip, multitool, nanopliers, bottle opener, and many more. Additional details below.

Don’t care about the flashlight and location tracking? Just go with the base standard model KeySmart that delivers a similar storage and organization experience for your most used keys and car starter starting from under $20 Prime shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon.

Check out the more fashionable eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo from Bellroy and this deal on Gerber’s unique Prybrid X pocket knife multitool to upgrade your spring and summer EDC. Bellroy has also introduced a series of new carriers to help lug around your daily kit including the new Via Backpack and its adventure-ready belt bags you can take a closer look at as part of our launch coverage right here.

KeySmart Pro features:

The KeySmart Pro makes your keys compact and organized. Truly, your most advanced and smart ring EDC mate available today. It is not only the top keychain organizer for men, but also the top choice key holder keychain for women. These smart keychains for men act like Tile keychain trackers that help you locate your misplaced keys or track them on a map, all from the free Tile app on your phone! The KeySmart Pro is not just a compact key holder keychain organizer, but a smart key organizer.

