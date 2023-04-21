TCL’s 50-inch 5-Series 4K Smart Google TV has returned to the $300 Amazon all-time low

Joining an ongoing $2,500 price drop on a massive 98-inch model, Amazon is now offering the 2022 TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV for $299.99 shipped. This one launched around this time last year at $430 before settling out at a $380 regular price at Amazon as of late. Today’s deal is an additional $80 off and marking the first time it has returned to the Amazon low since a brief drop in January. You’re looking at a 4K 50-inch display with Variable Refresh Rate tech, a special screen mode for the “lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming,” Chromecast streaming, and three HDMI inputs that include one eARC for audio passthrough. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support are also joined by Assistant voice control and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. More details below.

Some other more affordable models we are tracking on sale in the modest under 50-inch category come by way of the first deals on Amazon’s new 2-Series variants. Launching just last month, they are now seeing solid $50 price drops starting from $150 shipped. Take a closer look right here.

Then dive into the latest feature-packed VIZIO models we spotted on sale. You’ll find both LED and OLED models starting from $398 shipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, Apple AirPlay 2, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs, among other things. Details on those offers are right here and be sure to swing by our home theater hub for projectors deals and audio upgrades.

TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K HDR Smart Google TV features:

TCL’s 5-Series QLED TV marries premium picture and endless entertainment for a stellar home theater experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. AiPQ EngineTM technology uses machine-learning algorithms to intelligently enhance color, contrast, and clarity, as you watch for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience. You will be ready to play with Variable Refresh Rate for smooth, synchronized graphics and Auto Game Mode which adjusts picture settings for an optimized fast-response gaming experience.

