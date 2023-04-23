LEGO’s new 100th anniversary Disney sets celebrate iconic villains and animal sidekicks

The celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversay rages on as today we’re getting a look at two new LEGO creations. Coming later this year and joining all of the other kits that look to get in on the fanfare of the animation studio’s anniversary, there’s a build celebrating iconic Disney Villains to go alongside some iconic sidekick duos. So if you don’t mind some grainy photos, hit the jump and check out the two new LEGO 100th anniversary Disney sets launching this summer.

Stay up to date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Disney Villains get the spotlight in 100th anniversary LEGO set

The most eye-catching of the two new 100th anniversary sets from the LEGO Group has yet to be officially named, but arrives as a detailed display piece for all you fans of Disney villains. The bad guys often times aren’t the stars of the show for the Disney theme, especially when it comes to the princesses. Now the LEGO Group is looking to remedy that with a set featuring some iconic imagery from several of the most iconic baddies of all-time.

The set mainly assembles several real-world items out of bricks. There’s the poisoned apple from Snow White, a playing card from Alice in Wonderland, the pocket watch from Peter Pan. Then there are some VHS tapes and books from various animated features like Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Sleeping Beauty.

Then there’s the minifigures, which really steal the show. Including four different iconic villains from the Disney canon, the set kicks off with Wicked Queen from Snow White holding her dastardly apple. Then there’s the Genie version of Jafar from Aladdin, who is joined by Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty and Gaston from Beauty and the Beast. All four minifigures will be exclusive to the set, and are the first times we’ve seen many of the characters get the brick-built treatment period.

We’re not quite sure when the LEGO Disney Villains set will be releasing, but 9to5Toys can confirm it’ll arrive with a $129.99 price point when it does arrive. We’re expecting a release sometime in the summer, though whether that’s June or August remains to be seen.

Disney Duos!

The second of today’s new LEGO 100th anniversary Disney sets recreates several different iconic sidekicks. Fittingly named Disney Duos, set number 43226 will be assembling some miniature builds of eight characters. Smaller than BrickHeadz, each of the builds looks to stand around 2 inches tall and pairs with a baseplate that adorns a 100th anniversary Disney tile.

As for whose included at the $45 price point, there are four pairs of duos. First up is Lumiere and Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast, who come joined by Percy and Meeko from Pocahontas. Then there’s the Pixar side of the set, with Nemo and Crush from Finding Nemo rounding out the build alongside Hei-Hei and Pua from Moana.

Today’s two new releases join many of the 100th anniversary Disney LEGO sets that have already been revealed. Previous months have seen Carl’s House from Up hit the scene alongside this minifigure-packed Disney Celebration Train​. That’s alongside some BrickHeadz of other iconic characters. Not to mention, the upcoming Disney Collectible Minifigure Series will be debuting on the first of next month with 18 characters from classic animated pictures, Pixar flicks, and more. We break down what to expect from those upcoming minifigs in our previous coverage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!