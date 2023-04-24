Case-Mate’s FUEL 4-in-1 Station charges your whole kit and then some at $106 low (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Case-Mate FUEL 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $106 shipped. Regularly $150 at Amazon and directly from Case-Mate, this is a 2022 release at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is roughly $17 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. While it takes on a more traditional design than the brand’s retro iMac-inspired wall chargers we reviewed previously, Case-Mate’s Fuel 4-in-1 will look nice within most decor setups in the home office, on the nightstand, or elsewhere. It provides an organized charging station for your iPhone and AirPods alongside a built-in Apple Watch charging puck and a USB-C port for charging a fourth piece of kit. Light branding with the FUEL moniker printed beneath the Watch stand is joined by an included 65W power adapter and the ability to “fully charge” two phones, AirPods, and your Apple wearable “within 3 hours.” More deals and details below.

If something in the charging mat category will do the trick, you can save some cash and go with this discounted mophie model that is also capable of juicing up four pieces of gear at the same time at $70 shipped – you’ll need to bring your own Apple Watch magnetic charger to the party with this one though. We are also still tracking some solid price drops on Belkin’s latest 15W MagSafe charging pads, but those will run you slightly more than the Case-mate above.

For some charging essentials you can just throw in your bag on-the-go this spring and summer, we are still tracking a host of Anker options from $12 as part of last week’s Amazon event. Everything from its new Bio-Nylon USB-C cables to power stations, wall chargers, and more are all organized and on sale for you right here. Thats all on top of Anker’s PowerPort III 100W USB-C charger that just hit the best price ever and be sure to hit up our smartphone accessories hub for more.

Case-Mate Fuel 4-in-1 Charging Station features:

Say goodbye to individual chargers : High-power charging chips and a 65W power adapter fully charge 2 phones (1 with usb-c and 1 wirelessly), Airpods and Apple watch within 3 hours all together…It uses advanced power control technology to prevent any electric damage to your device; A smart LED charging indicator shows the charging status of your phone and airpods…Works flawlessly with iPhones as well as other phones, AirPods/Airpods Pro (with a wireless charging case) and Apple Watch Series 1-7(MFI approved original Apple Watch charging cable included).

