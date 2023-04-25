MUJJO’s leather iPhone 14 cases with microfiber lining see rare deals from $27 (37% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesMUJJO
37% off From $33
MUJJO leather iPhone 14 case review

Update: While we are still tracking solid price drops on the other models, the trusted third-party Amazon seller detailed below is now offering the best price ever on the MUJJO’s Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 14 Plus at $26.95 shipped. Regularly $54, this is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we have ever tracked since release shortly after the debut of Apple’s latest handsets. While the 14 Plus model might not have been the most popular of the bunch, if you or someone you know grabbed one, the MUJJO leather case is one of our favorite and it’s never gone for less

MUJJO leather iPhone 14 cases are now on sale. After reviewing an exorbitant number of covers for Apple’s latest handsets, MUJJO’s leather options are easily in the top 5 in the price range for me and we don’t often see price drops on them. In fact, they have only gone on sale a few times since releasing after the debut of iPhone 14 in September of last year and now’s your shot to land one with a solid 37% price drop. You will find a range of its cases now marked down directly on the MUJJO site right now, including the leather pocket and wallet models, but prices on the flat minimalist variants are actually even less elsewhere with free Prime shipping. Head below for details. 

MUJJO iPhone 14 Leather MagSafe Case deals

I loved my time with the leather MUJJO case lineup this year, much like year’s past, and would easily recommend them to anyone interested. Supple leather that doesn’t add much heft to the handset experience, all of the usual protection fixings, a beautiful microfiber lining to cushion your most important piece of EDC, and metal button covers are just some of the highlights here. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review

Now on to the deals. As mentioned above, the flat leather variants are slightly less from trusted trusted third-party sellers on Amazon and the rest of the lineup can be found at the best around direct from MUJJO:

Be sure to check out the matching detachable MagSafe wallet with hidden spring-loaded action if you get the flat model above and then head over to our smartphone accessories hub for more add-on deals. 

MUJJO Full Leather MagSafe Case for iPhone 14 features:

  • Quality Crafted iPhone 14 Case. Slim profile, iPhone 14 case protective fully wrapped in premium leather. MagSafe iPhone 14 case, machined metal buttons, Japanese microfiber. Design praised in Forbes, New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar. Perfect everyday iPhone 14 protective case.
  • Gold Rated iPhone 14 Leather Case. Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather ages beautifully. Rated Gold for environmental standards. Soft leather iPhone 14 case leather acquires unique patina. Rich colors enhanced with oil treatment.
  • iPhone 14 MagSafe Case. Magnetic tech built into the Apple 14 case for fast wireless charging. Compatible with MagSafe accessories.
  • Remarkably Simple Phone Cases for iPhone 14. Dyed machined metal buttons match the leather. Rear-camera lense, screen protected with raised bezel. Japanese microfiber satin-like interior.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
MUJJO

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Prep the yard with Greenworks trimmers and pressure was...
SanDisk’s latest 256GB Extreme microSD card with ...
Let Alexa/Google Assistant handle the cooking, COSORI s...
Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad is an even better v...
Elgato’s Wi-Fi Ring Light upgrades your video str...
Ring’s Video Doorbell 3 Plus with 4-second pre-ro...
Ninja’s CREAMi ice cream maker is ready for summe...
Acer’s lightweight Swift 3 i7 laptop packs Thunde...
Load more...
Show More Comments