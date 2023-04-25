MUJJO’s leather iPhone 14 cases with microfiber lining see rare deals from $27 (37% off)

Update: While we are still tracking solid price drops on the other models, the trusted third-party Amazon seller detailed below is now offering the best price ever on the MUJJO’s Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 14 Plus at $26.95 shipped. Regularly $54, this is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we have ever tracked since release shortly after the debut of Apple’s latest handsets. While the 14 Plus model might not have been the most popular of the bunch, if you or someone you know grabbed one, the MUJJO leather case is one of our favorite and it’s never gone for less.

MUJJO leather iPhone 14 cases are now on sale. After reviewing an exorbitant number of covers for Apple’s latest handsets, MUJJO’s leather options are easily in the top 5 in the price range for me and we don’t often see price drops on them. In fact, they have only gone on sale a few times since releasing after the debut of iPhone 14 in September of last year and now’s your shot to land one with a solid 37% price drop. You will find a range of its cases now marked down directly on the MUJJO site right now, including the leather pocket and wallet models, but prices on the flat minimalist variants are actually even less elsewhere with free Prime shipping. Head below for details.

MUJJO iPhone 14 Leather MagSafe Case deals

I loved my time with the leather MUJJO case lineup this year, much like year’s past, and would easily recommend them to anyone interested. Supple leather that doesn’t add much heft to the handset experience, all of the usual protection fixings, a beautiful microfiber lining to cushion your most important piece of EDC, and metal button covers are just some of the highlights here. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Now on to the deals. As mentioned above, the flat leather variants are slightly less from trusted trusted third-party sellers on Amazon and the rest of the lineup can be found at the best around direct from MUJJO:

Be sure to check out the matching detachable MagSafe wallet with hidden spring-loaded action if you get the flat model above and then head over to our smartphone accessories hub for more add-on deals.

MUJJO Full Leather MagSafe Case for iPhone 14 features:

Quality Crafted iPhone 14 Case. Slim profile, iPhone 14 case protective fully wrapped in premium leather. MagSafe iPhone 14 case, machined metal buttons, Japanese microfiber. Design praised in Forbes, New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar. Perfect everyday iPhone 14 protective case.

Gold Rated iPhone 14 Leather Case. Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather ages beautifully. Rated Gold for environmental standards. Soft leather iPhone 14 case leather acquires unique patina. Rich colors enhanced with oil treatment.

iPhone 14 MagSafe Case. Magnetic tech built into the Apple 14 case for fast wireless charging. Compatible with MagSafe accessories.

Remarkably Simple Phone Cases for iPhone 14. Dyed machined metal buttons match the leather. Rear-camera lense, screen protected with raised bezel. Japanese microfiber satin-like interior.

