New all-time lows hit Pad & Quill’s leather Adventure Apple Watch straps, more from $42

Pad & Quill is back at it again, offering deep price drops on its handmade artisan leather Apple Watch bands. The brand makes some of the nicest leather straps out there, from military and pilot-style models to the new bomber-inspired edition that released in February and the Adventure series it just unveiled earlier this month. Its bands aren’t particularly inexpensive by any means, but high-quality handmade goods and premium natural materials never really are, and everything is now 30% or more off with the code you’ll find below.

Pad & Quill leather Apple Watch bands now 30% off

Alongside free shipping across the board, all of brand’s Apple Watch bands you’ll find on this page will drop 30% at checkout when you apply code AW30. While you will find the Single Tour model dropping even lower than that, from the regular $90 price tag down to $42, style and color options are beginning to sell out on this one.

With new all-time lows on the Adventure Series:

One clear standout from the sale delivers the best prices yet on the aforementioned Adventure Series models. While equally as rugged as the military-inspired options, Pad & Quill is turning its attention to summer expeditions with the Adventure Series – although the design would look great at just about anytime, from running errands or at a nice dinner with family and friends, in my opinion. Made of strong full-grain leather with “316L stainless steel solid-bar unbreakable hardware” and the usual Pad & Quill UV-resistant marine-grade stitching, both the standard Ultra Strap and the Bradley cuff style are now at the best price ever when you apply the code above:

Check out the new CASETiFY 3-Link or these amazing SANDMARC models if you’re looking for a steel bracelet. And then dive into our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for loads more of our favorite options across all price ranges.

Pad & Quill Adventure Series Ultra Leather Band features:

Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be rugged and adventurous. Our new Adventure Series colors add beautiful new stylish options for your Apple Watch and Watch Ultra. Choose from Launch Pad Amber, Deep Sea Blue, or Mountain Forest Green. These unique colors will age and patina beautifully over time. This is a handsome strap built with 316L stainless steel hardware, American full-grain leathers, and crafted by artisans. We are so proud of these bands; you’ll find an initial underneath each strap. That’s the signature of the person who made your band!

