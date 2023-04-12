Pad & Quill launches new leather Adventure Apple Watch bands for summer expeditions at 15% off

Pad & Quill is expanding its lineup of Apple Watch accessories with a pair of new Adventure leather bands. The new Adventure Series Ultra Leather Band and Adventure Series Bradley Leather Cuff are debuting with three new colorways for the brand alongside moving (slightly) away from the heritage military aesthetic to something focused on taking Apple Watch owners from the mountains and forests to everyday life and back again. Now available for pre-order, you can get more details and a closer look at both models alongside an early 15% off promo code down below.

New Apple Watch Adventure leather bands from Pad & Quill

While Pad & Quill’s previous 2023 Apple Watch releases, the Bomber Strap and the Ultra Leather Straps, were heavily influenced by vintage military vibes, the latest Adventure leather bands are inspired by the retro Hollywood stuntman look, “walking in the deepest forests of innovation, and diving in the bluest seas.”

Available in two styles, a Bradley Cuff and the more traditional Ultra Strap approach, both models are compatible with all Apple Watch models (49mm, 42, 44mm, and 45mm) and feature a similarly premium and artisan-crafted approach as all of the brand’s offerings.

American full-grain leather, softer leather lining up against your wrist, marine-grade stitching, and that solid 25-year leather warranty are included here. Both bands are also available in some new shades for Pad & Quill, including Launch Pad Amber, Deep Sea Blue, and Mountain Forest Green.

Let’s take a look at the features of each:

Adventure Series Ultra Leather Band

Designed For Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (49, 45, 44, and 42mm)

NEW 316L Stainless Steel solid-bar unbreakable hardware

Free domestic and international shipping

Sizing: 125-215mm wrists

Luxuriously strong full-grain leather top

Durably soft leather lining

Ultra comfort leather lining

Precision UV-resistant marine-grade stitching (used in parachutes, sails, and more)

Brushed hardware to match Apple Watch Ultra

Signed by artisan discreetly under the strap

Adventure Series Bradley Leather Cuff

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra

Ergonomic cuff design for maximum comfort and movement.

Robust solid bar316L stainless steel watch adapters

Compatibility: All Series – 49mm, 42, 44mm, and 45mm

Sizing: 125-215mm wrists

American full-grain leather

Durably soft leather lining

Unobstructed Apple Watch Optical Pulse Sensor (PCB) opening

Precision UV-resistant marine-grade stitching (used in parachutes, sails, and more)

Signed by artisan discreetly under the strap

The new Adventure leather bands are now available for pre-order, and you can score a nice little 15% price drop when you apply code PQ15 at checkout right now. Both of them are set to begin shipping late next month. Pricing breaks down as follows:

