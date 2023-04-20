CASETiFY launches new Stainless Steel 3-Link Apple Watch band in four premium styles

Just after seeing its new Flexi band made of recycled smartphone cases hit the scene earlier in the week, CASETiFY is now back to debut another new addition to its Apple Watch band collection. As its most premium release so far, the new Stainless Steel 3-Link Band arrives with all of the higher-end looks you’d expect from the metal form factor and a more affordable price tag than the competition.

CASETiFY launches new Stainless Steel 3-Link Band

For ages now, Nomad’s lineup of metal link Apple Watch bands has been our favorite offerings at 9to5 when it comes to alternatives to Apple’s pricey in-house styles. Now CASETiFY, another popular brand around these parts, is stepping in deliver a new challenger into the category.

The new CASETiFY Stainless Steel 3-Link Band arrives with a high-end build that is specifically crafted out of high-grade 316L stainless steel. Living up to its name, the design layers three sections of links together to form a more sophisticated look. The brushed finish complements those premium materials, with the link band design also allowing you to adjust the fit on your wrist by removing sections. It’s also compatible with every version of the Apple Watch so far, from the original all the way up to the latest Series 8 and Ultra wearables.

Crafted with high-grade 316L Stainless Steel, one of the most high quality material for

a high-end watch, our 3-Link Watch Band is supremely durable and resilient, it features an exceptionally brushed finish that is water, sweat and corrosion resistant, letting your watch always looking as good as new.

At launch, the brand will only have four different styles of the new band available. There’s the classic chromed silver look that’s joined by a matte black finish to pair with all of those grey Apple Watches out there. The CASETiFY Stainless Steel 3-Link Band also comes in a pair of two-tone styles, with the base silver style being elevated with a band of yellow gold or rose gold accenting down the middle.

Regardless of whether you opt for the 45 or 41mm case size, you’ll pay $98 direct from CASETiFY for its new release.

9to5Toys’ Take

The $98 price point is really going to be what makes or breaks the latest from CASETiFY. There’s no avoiding that some of the brand’s releases can tend to be on the pricier side, but so long as it backs the new 3-Link Apple Watch Band and its stainless steel stylings with a premium-feeling build, then I am sure it’ll fair just fine. My personal favorite metal link band for Apple Watch arrives from Nomad, and sells for $200 right now. So as long as CASETiFY can get somewhere close in quality, it should have a hit on its hands.

