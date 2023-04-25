Huge deal knocks Samson’s mic, boom arm, and headphones bundle down to $51 (Reg. $128+)

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSamson
Reg. $128+ $51

Amazon is now offering the Samson Q2U Podcasting Kit for $50.99 shipped. Regularly $170 and more typically sitting in the $128 range at Amazon, this is the best price we can find by a long shot. Not only is this the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon at well below the previous $108 low, it is also the same price you would pay at B&H for just the mic and mini tripod. This kit, however, includes the Q2U dynamic microphone that supports both USB and XLR connections, a complete MBA28 boom arm rig, a pair of 50mm SR850 studio reference headphones, and all the cables you’ll need to hook it up. It might not be as high-end as the frankly amazing Sennheiser setup we just reviewed, but it’s also a fraction of the price and a wonderful little starter kit with everything you need for just over $50. More details below.

If it’s just a mic you’re after, check out our review of the new NZXT Capsule Mini and Anker’s M650 wireless microphone kit for something even more involved as well as this ongoing price drop on Universal Audio’s SD-1 Dynamic Mic at the all-time low. Or just grab the Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone and save even more cash at $40 shipped – it comes with a nice little desktop tripod but you won’t get the extra goodies like today’s deal.  

Some other notable resources for information on kitting out your new broadcast station would include our roundup of the best podcast equipment as well as our latest run of Behind the Screens features where the gear we use everyday is on display. 

Then scoop up a pair of these M-Audio content creator studio speakers at the best prices yet and you’re ready to go.

Samson Q2U Podcasting Kit features:

  • Everything you need to produce high-quality podcasts – Q2U Dynamic USB/XLR Microphones, MBA28 Boom Arm and SR850 Studio Reference Headphones
  • Q2U USB/XLR dynamic microphone with a cardioid pickup pattern captures sound from in front of the microphone and less from the side and rear, minimizing ambient sounds and other room noises for podcasting, home recording or voiceover work.
  • Onboard 1/8″ (3. 5mm) headphone jack allows for zero-latency monitoring, so you can hear yourself without any delay or echo, plus a mix of your computer audio playback.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Samson

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score a new all-time low on Juiced’s RipRacer e-bike ...
Save 35% on Acer’s Predator Cestus 330 wired gami...
Anker’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 charging stand see...
Keep tabs on your cuddly four-legged feline with the ne...
ASUS ROG Ally gets official May 11 launch date and is p...
Leftover and marinade-ready Anova Vacuum Sealer up to $...
ViewSonic’s refurb UST 4K Laser Projector casts a...
Score a high-end PS5-enhanced Sony 65-inch 120Hz OLED 4...
Load more...
Show More Comments