Huge deal knocks Samson’s mic, boom arm, and headphones bundle down to $51 (Reg. $128+)

Amazon is now offering the Samson Q2U Podcasting Kit for $50.99 shipped. Regularly $170 and more typically sitting in the $128 range at Amazon, this is the best price we can find by a long shot. Not only is this the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon at well below the previous $108 low, it is also the same price you would pay at B&H for just the mic and mini tripod. This kit, however, includes the Q2U dynamic microphone that supports both USB and XLR connections, a complete MBA28 boom arm rig, a pair of 50mm SR850 studio reference headphones, and all the cables you’ll need to hook it up. It might not be as high-end as the frankly amazing Sennheiser setup we just reviewed, but it’s also a fraction of the price and a wonderful little starter kit with everything you need for just over $50. More details below.

Samson Q2U Podcasting Kit features:

Everything you need to produce high-quality podcasts – Q2U Dynamic USB/XLR Microphones, MBA28 Boom Arm and SR850 Studio Reference Headphones

Q2U USB/XLR dynamic microphone with a cardioid pickup pattern captures sound from in front of the microphone and less from the side and rear, minimizing ambient sounds and other room noises for podcasting, home recording or voiceover work.

Onboard 1/8″ (3. 5mm) headphone jack allows for zero-latency monitoring, so you can hear yourself without any delay or echo, plus a mix of your computer audio playback.

