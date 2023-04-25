Stylishly uphold your M1 MacBook with Twelve South’s BookArc stand at $40 (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South BookArc M1 MacBook Stand at $39.95 shipped. Saving you 33% from the usual $60 price tag, today’s offer arrives as the best discount of the year. This updated version for Apple’s latest Macs is on sale for the first time since the very beginning of the year and comes within $2 of the all-time low from September. Delivering a space-saving, aluminum design, Twelve South’s BookArc holds your MacBook vertically on the desk for recharging while not in use or docking into a desktop workstation with external monitor. There’s a matching space gray colorway, and also delivers some integrated cable management to help with tidying up your setup. It’s compatible with all of Apple’s latest M1 and M2 devices, too.

If you’d prefer to use your MacBook screen while it’s docked, Twelve South’s matte black Curve Stand is also on sale right now, too. Marked down earlier in the week, this stand provides much of the same premium build quality, just in a different form-factor. It’s also down to the best price of the year and now sits at $51.

Continuing those savings over to one of Twelve South’s latest releases, we’re also still tracking one of the first discounts on the new HiRise Pro MacBook stand. Already a 9to5 favorite, it’s dropping down to $81 from the usual $100 going rate to a new all-time low. This provides an even more rigid experience for your desktop, with the added perk of a built-in MagSafe charger slot.

Twelve South BookArc features:

BookArc is the little MacBook stand that makes room for a big monitor. How? It holds MacBook vertically and off of your desk. Set your MacBook atop BookArc, plug in your favorite external monitor, keyboard & mouse. Now you have taken a compact laptop and turned it into a comfortable desktop setup for your home or office.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!