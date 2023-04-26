Protect your AirPods Pro 2 for just $6 with one of the best prices yet on elago’s silicone case

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Silicone Basic Case for AirPods Pro 2 from just $5.95. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13 directly from elago, this case more regularly carries a $10 price tag on Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find at up to 40% off the going rate and delivering one of the best prices we have ever tracked on any basic AirPods Pro 2 case from a brand we feature on the regular. This simple, streamlined silicone sheath wraps and protects your precious AirPods Pro 2 case in a minimalist, rubbery cover to safeguard it from scratches and drops. Available in a range of colorways (only the black model is down at under $6 though), it maintains compatibility with wireless chargers and delivers cutouts for Apple’s new lanyard connector as well as the front-mounted LED, speakers, and charging port (dust cover included). Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

At a price like this, it might be smart to just grab one while the price is right for today only. There are some no-name options on Amazon for a touch less, but elago is a proven third-party brand around here and its cases don’t ever get much lower than this. If you’re looking for some simple minimalist protection for AirPods Pro 2 this spring and summer, this is an affordable option that won’t cost much more than an overpriced latte.

For something with a little bit more drop protection, check out elago’s new silicone Armor Case for AirPods Pro 2 that just debuted at the beginning of the month and is now shipping for $13 Prime shipped. The brand new Caudabe micro-etched ShockLite MEZZO model is worth a look as well, not to mention the latest Apollo Snap that just debuted out of the ZAGG camp.

elago Silicone Basic Case for AirPods Pro 2 features:

Compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd generation.

Most complaints about cases are that they don‚Äôt fit properly and pop out of the case. With an elago case, this is something you never have to worry about. All cases are created with our own 3D mold, so you know that what you get is made exactly for your AirPods Pro 2 ‚ meaning all functions, like wireless charging, work with no problems!

Premium silicone material protects your charging case from everyday use, including dirt, oil, scratches and drops. Silicone also provides great grip and a slim profile, allowing it to fit in your pocket!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!