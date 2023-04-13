Caudabe wraps your AirPods Pro 2 in micro-etched ShockLite with new MEZZO sheaths

Caudabe – an Apple gear case and accessory maker we feature around here on a fairly regular basis – has now unveiled its new AirPods Pro 2 case. While mainly focused on iPhone covers and the like, we have seen the brand step into other accessory categories with its clip and stick AirTag cases, the compact 20W Conductor USB-C PD charger, and before that, its leather wireless charging leather AirPods Pro case. Today it is eschewing the leather treatment for a more sporty and casual approach while maintaining a slim protective shell to expand its lineup of Apple earbud covers with the new MEZZO Sheath case. Head below for a closer look.

Caudabe intros new MEZZO AirPods Pro 2 case

The new MEZZO AirPods Pro 2 case is heavily inspired by the brand’s Sheath line of iPhone covers – a line that has been a staple in its yearly collection for quite some time and one that has appeared in your annual roundups of the best iPhone cases out there. The MEZZO features a very similar textured, almost-grainy exterior as the Sheath cases alongside the “same distinctive, minimalist aesthetic that’s become a hallmark of Caudabe design.”

The new AirPods Pro 2 case is made of the brand’s proprietary shock-absorbing polymer known as ShockLite in order to safeguard your precious Apple buds’ case from “everyday drops and tumbles without adding significant bulk.”

Caudabe says the surface treatment of the case “combines a beautiful mix of varying textures” with a sleek, high-gloss strip akin to the iPhone Sheath case’s “defining features.” It has also implemented a flat-bottom design that “enables Mezzo to stand upright on its own while adding that extra bit of character to the exterior.”

You’ll find a cutout for Apple’s new lanyard connector and that Caudabe has “engineered easy, one-touch access to your AirPods Pro setup button.”

The new MEZZO AirPods Pro 2 case is now available for purchase in black, lapis blue, and amethyst purple at $35 shipped.

