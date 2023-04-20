ZAGG’s new Apollo Snap AirPods Pro 2 case with magnetic lid and MagSafe charging is here

Justin Kahn
NewsZagg
ZAGG AirPods Pro 2 case

Joining the slew of new cases we have seen this year to protect Apple’s latest earbuds, we have now spotted ZAGG’s new magnetic AirPods Pro 2 case from its Gear4 brand. The latest MagSafe iteration of the Apollo case takes of design cues – sharp diagonal cut out lines and an overall futuristic look – from its predecessors and presents them in an updated form-factor for Apple’s fantastic latest-generation pro-grade earbuds. Head below for a closer look and more details. 

ZAGG’s Apollo Snap AirPods Pro 2 case

While we have seen our share of fabric-wrapped models, Caudabe’s new textured take, and elago’s nostalgic Game Boy-style design (currently 15% off), the latest Apollo Snap AirPods Pro 2 case takes a more rubberized approach made of 40% post-consumer recycled materials with 360-degree protection that will surely provide some peace of mind when it comes to mishaps and unfortunate drops. 

You can expect built-in magnets to both keep the lid closed and in place as well as some to deliver MagSafe charger compatibility (wireless Qi charing supported here as well) – the imagery shows off its ability to stay put on floating MagSafe iPhone charger stands for example. 

Protect and carry your AirPods with the magnetic Apollo Snap 2 case. Magnets in the back of the case snap into place on wireless magnetic chargers so you can charge your AirPods without removing them from the case. Apollo Snap 2 also has a magnetic closure that ensures the case stays snapped shut.

Likely in order to maintain a solid seal with the magnetic lid, Gear4 has decided to forgo a cutout to support Apple’s new lanyard connector in favor of an exterior loop you can use to attach a (not included) strap or an (included) carabiner clip of some kind. 

Features at a glance:

  • MagSafe and Wireless Charging Compatible
  • Magnetic Lid
  • Compatible with Wrist Lanyard
  • Lightweight, Compact Design
  • Included Carabiner
  • 360° Protection
  • Made with Recycled Materials

It ships with a limited lifetime warranty and is now available via Amazon for $30 shipped. However, along with the ongoing ZAGG sale, you can score  “30% off everyday prices when you buy two or more products” by going direct. We should also mention that the original AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 Apollo Snap cases are marked down from $30 to$14.99 directly on the ZAGG site as well. 

Check out this deal on Apple’s original AirPods Pro and more case options below:

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

