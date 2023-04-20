ZAGG’s new Apollo Snap AirPods Pro 2 case with magnetic lid and MagSafe charging is here

Joining the slew of new cases we have seen this year to protect Apple’s latest earbuds, we have now spotted ZAGG’s new magnetic AirPods Pro 2 case from its Gear4 brand. The latest MagSafe iteration of the Apollo case takes of design cues – sharp diagonal cut out lines and an overall futuristic look – from its predecessors and presents them in an updated form-factor for Apple’s fantastic latest-generation pro-grade earbuds. Head below for a closer look and more details.

ZAGG’s Apollo Snap AirPods Pro 2 case

While we have seen our share of fabric-wrapped models, Caudabe’s new textured take, and elago’s nostalgic Game Boy-style design (currently 15% off), the latest Apollo Snap AirPods Pro 2 case takes a more rubberized approach made of 40% post-consumer recycled materials with 360-degree protection that will surely provide some peace of mind when it comes to mishaps and unfortunate drops.

You can expect built-in magnets to both keep the lid closed and in place as well as some to deliver MagSafe charger compatibility (wireless Qi charing supported here as well) – the imagery shows off its ability to stay put on floating MagSafe iPhone charger stands for example.

Protect and carry your AirPods with the magnetic Apollo Snap 2 case. Magnets in the back of the case snap into place on wireless magnetic chargers so you can charge your AirPods without removing them from the case. Apollo Snap 2 also has a magnetic closure that ensures the case stays snapped shut.

Likely in order to maintain a solid seal with the magnetic lid, Gear4 has decided to forgo a cutout to support Apple’s new lanyard connector in favor of an exterior loop you can use to attach a (not included) strap or an (included) carabiner clip of some kind.

Features at a glance:

MagSafe and Wireless Charging Compatible

Magnetic Lid

Compatible with Wrist Lanyard

Lightweight, Compact Design

Included Carabiner

360° Protection

Made with Recycled Materials

It ships with a limited lifetime warranty and is now available via Amazon for $30 shipped. However, along with the ongoing ZAGG sale, you can score “30% off everyday prices when you buy two or more products” by going direct. We should also mention that the original AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 Apollo Snap cases are marked down from $30 to$14.99 directly on the ZAGG site as well.

