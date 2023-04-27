Razer’s Opus X Wireless ANC Headset will let you hear your surroundings at an all-time low of $45

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the Razer Opus X Wireless ANC Headset for $44.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $100, as it does from Razer directly, this 55% discount or solid $55 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for any colorway. For comparison, Amazon is offering this same colorway headset for $69. The custom-tuned 40mm drivers are designed to provide a “rich audio experience that elevates your enjoyment, delivering clear highs and mids, as well as deep, punchy bass.” The built-in microphones allow you to talk with friends on calls while other microphones are used to power the active noise cancellation. There is a Quick Attention Mode for allowing outside noise in to be aware of your surroundings. The 60 milliseconds of latency allow for a more pleasurable content consumption experience. If you want to learn more about this wireless headset, check out our launch coverage and hands-on review of the Opus X. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the Opus X above, this headset is wired over 3.5mm so you have wide platform compatibility. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Looking for something to use while riding your bike instead? We’re currently tracking the JBL Wind 3 FM Bluetooth Handlebar Speaker marked down to $64, the lowest price we can find. This unique take on the Bluetooth speaker category delivers a traditional experience augmented by the ability to attach it to your bike handlebars (or anything of that nature) alongside a built-in FM radio. Ready to accompany you on spring/summer rides and more, it also sports a pair of EQ modes (one for extra bass and one specifically for outdoor settings), the ability to play tunes off a microSD card alongside the Bluetooth and radio options, and an IP67 water- and dust-proof rating. The usual hands-free calling action is ready and waiting here as well.

Razer Opus X Wireless Headset features:

Elevate your immersion with the Razer Opus X — a sleek wireless Bluetooth headset that’s engineered to cancel out the competition. Whether you’re all about amping it up with ANC or crushing it on low-latency Gaming Mode, prepare to be plunged into a world of immersive sound with zero distractions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!