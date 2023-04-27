JBL’s Wind 3 handlebar Bluetooth/FM radio speaker now down at $64 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the JBL Wind 3 FM Bluetooth Handlebar Speaker for $63.95 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the Amazon all-time outside of a one-time offer back during the holidays last year at $60 and a relatively rare deal overall. Grab the smaller JBL Wind 3 S model at $56 if you don’t care about the volume or onboard display on the larger model. This unique take on the Bluetooth speaker category delivers a traditional experience augmented by the ability to attach it to your bike handlebars (or anything of that nature) alongside a built-in FM radio. Ready to accompany you on spring/summer rides and more, it also sports a pair of EQ modes (one for extra bass and one specifically for outdoor settings), the ability to play tunes off a microSD card alongside the Bluetooth and radio options, and a IP67 water- and dust-proof rating. The usual hands-free calling action is ready and waiting here as well. Head below for more.

This Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Portable Speaker includes a strap you can use for “tree branches, bike handlebars, or a belt loop” at under $60 shipped, much like this smaller $40 model from the brand. But if you’re worried about the strap not keeping the speaker in place during more intensive rides, something like this Avantree Cyclone model with an almost water bottle cage-style mount might be a better call at $45. You’re not getting JBL-quality audio with these options, but you are saving some cash.

If it’s the stationary and walking-ready models you’re after, check out this deal on Google’s latest Nest Mini smart speaker, the ongoing price drop we are tracking on JBL’s bangin’ portable PartyBox, or the best price of the year on HomePod mini in certified refurbished condition. The rest of our portable Bluetooth speaker deals can be found in our curated discount hub right here and be sure to also check out Anker’s new Soundcore Motion X600 while you’re at it.

JBL Wind 3 FM Bluetooth Handlebar Speaker features:

Dock/Handlebar Mount: Allow for effortless docking/undocking into included mounting bracket, specifically designed for bicycle & motorcycle handlebars.

Two different EQ modes: ‘Sport’ mode for outdoors; ‘Bass’ for indoors.

Multiple Playback Sources: Bluetooth, FM Radio, TF/ Micro SD, AUX in. Allow you choose freely for your favorite listening source.

LED Display: Easy-to-read, make your riding and outing more convenient and safer.IP67 waterproof and dustproof: Give you the privilege to take your speaker anywhere.

Hands-free Phone Call: Hands-free calling on the go with built-in microphone.

