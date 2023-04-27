Thrustmaster ESWAP XR Pro Forza Horizon 5 review: A racing wheel for your controller [Video]

Thrustmaster is expanding on its hot-swap controller module lineup with the ESWAP XR Forza Horizon 5 edition. It comes with the standard layout but also packs a racing wheel module and can be reconfigured on the fly. The wheel is also available separately for $39 if you already have an ESWAP controller, but for Forza Horizon 5 fans and collectors, this $180 special-edition controller is worth a look. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Thrustmaster ESWAP XR Pro Forza Horizon 5: Overview

The ESWAP XR Forza Horizon 5 edition takes advantage of the hot-swap module feature that we went hands-on with the more affordable ESAWP S. It comes with two mini-stick modules, a D-pad module, and the new Racing wheel module. This joins the fighting pack as a way to change up the function of a controller without buying a completely new one.

Priced at $180, the ESWAP XR is a pretty decent deal considering that the ESWAP R is $170, and the racing module is another $30-$40 if you want to pick that up separately.

Forza-focused design

As a Forza Horizon 5 edition, I think Thrustmaster nailed the design of this controller. The black, white, and reddish-pink colorway fits the game perfectly. Additionally, there are Forza logos all over the controller.

The biggest difference between the ESWAP X/XR and S is the additional hot-swap slot of the X and XR.

On the back of the ESWAP XR are four mappable buttons. By default, they are set to the face buttons but can also be changed to bumper, trigger, stick press, and d-pad functions.

Additionally on the back of the controller are adjustable trigger stops. The full pull is a few millimeters shorter than the stock Xbox controller, and flipping the switch to shorten the trigger pull cuts it in roughly half. It’s a nice change for those who want a hair trigger, but it’s still not as instant as the Scuf Instinct Pro.

How’s the comfort?

Thrustmaster has changed the grip compared to the standard Xbox controller. The ESWAP controllers are a bit taller and longer, making the ends of the handles sit deeper in the palms of my hands.

Having spent the most time with standard and Elite Xbox controllers, I had no issues adapting to the shape of the ESWAP XR.

One area I think they could improve the ESWAP XR is with the pads on the side of the controller. They are smooth, which can get a little slippery. Even on the ESWAP S, most of the bottom half of the controller has a textured finish. I think they could have at least made the black pads textured or rubberized for a little more grip.

Thrustmaster ESWAP Forza: Video

Other controls

Otherwise, the rest of the controller feels and performs great. The only face controls that can’t be swapped are the face buttons. They have a nice tactile click and feel but aren’t quite as loud as those on the ESWAP S or the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma. I prefer a tactile switch with a click as it’s not as much as the standard Xbox controllers.

Thrustmaster ESWAP Forza: Swapping modules

I think Thrustmaster has a great system here with the hot-swap modules. Just like its extensive lineup of wheel-based sim racing gear, I think there could be a wide variety of modules for these controllers available. I love that they also have the fighting pack that changes up the d-pad and reduced the face buttons to just two.

Actually swapping them out is easy. Thrustmaster does include a tool to pull out the stock d-pad module as it can be a little tricky, but I’ve found that I can use my fingernails on either side of the buttons to pull the module out without a tool.

The modules are held in by magnets with a secure connection. I could get the modules to pop out if I hit the controller really hard, but I don’t think this will be an issue in most situations.

Racing Module: In-use

I was so excited to see this racing module – I love the innovation that Thrustmaster is pushing here. Once I got it out of the box and got it set up, it was not an immediate improvement in my gameplay. It’s taken some getting used to. I tried a few different positions but ultimately having the wheel module in the bottom left slot was the best for me.

I have to change my hand position on the controller from what feels natural with the standard layout. I kind of rotate my left hand upward – holding the controller handle closer to my pinky than in the meaty palm of my hand. Here, my thumb felt the most comfortable placed on the top of the wheel.

After using the wheel for a while, my thumb can start to get tired. It wasn’t enough to make me stop playing or affect performance, but it was noticeable over the hours that I’ve spent on a standard Xbox controller with sticks.

That being said, I’ve gotten used to the wheel. I still feel like with a few days of gameplay under my belt that I am faster with the standard stick, but that might just be because I need to give more time to the wheel module.

Using the online gamepad tester, just like the ESWAP S, the XR performed very well with no stick drift when placed back in the middle. It’s also quite sensitive with the slightest movements registering input. Personally, I like that so it can be a little easier to fine-tune the movement of a car.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall I love the direction that Thrustmaster is going with the ESWAP controllers. Beyond just replacing malfunctioning modules, changing up the functions with specific controls like a racing wheel module is just awesome.

For me, it didn’t necessarily make me a better driver, but it will be the way I play moving forward.

Thrustmaster is a great ecosystem to get into for sim racing, and the ESWAP controllers are also a great way to go thanks to the replaceable and quick-swap nature that keeps the controller usable for longer and can also add more functionality.

Or, if you’re a collector, this Thrustmaster ESWAP XR Forza Horizon 5 edition is a must-have.

