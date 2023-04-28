Echelon connected fitness bike with 22-inch display at $1,099 Amazon 2023 low ($400 off)

Amazon is now offering the Echelon EX5-S Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike for $1,099 shipped. Regularly $1,500, you’re looking at an over $400 price drop and the best we can find. Today’s deal is also a new 2023 Amazon low and the lowest price we have tracked there since it dropped to $1,000 for a brief time during the Black Friday holidays last year. While we are still tracking a solid offer on the more entry-level model at under $600, the EX5-S pushes closer to a flagship experience with a built-in 22-inch HD screen for guided workouts – it also flips 180-degrees so you can use it for “off-equipment cross-training.” The bike itself features 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance, an adjustable seat, pedals with toe cages, elevated bullhorn handlebars with elbow rests, and even a pair of power ports to charge your gear while working out. Over at Connect the Watts, you can get a better idea of what to expect from the Echelon experience and then head below for more.

As we mentioned above, you can bring your own tablet to the mix and drop down to the Peloton-alternative Echelon EX3 connected bike at $594 right now for a more affordable option. Again, you won’t get the built-in display, but it is still a notable way to get in the connected riding ecosystem at a much lower price point and with around $200 in savings attached.

If you’re looking to track your outdoor runs, rides, and workouts, head straight over to the best prices of the year on the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 smartwatches. The deals start from $160 to deliver some of the more feature-rich fitness tracking experiences in the price range. Having said that, our curated fitness tech hub is also featuring deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Fitbit Luxe, among others.

Echelon EX5-S Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike features:

The Echelon EX-5s delivers immersive, studio-quality fitness experiences from an HD touchscreen display. Compete on the Leaderboard and reach your fitness goals with 24/7 access to live and on-demand classes led by world-class instructors. Echelon, creating a higher standard in connected fitness! Sleek design, competition-style features and a new, 22” HD screen flips 180° for off-equipment cross-training. Engineered for maximum comfort, smooth functionality and total immersion, this connected bike removes barriers, transforms workouts and broadens horizons. Two power ports to charge your phone or tablet while working out. – Indexing resistance knob controlling 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity

