Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is now an even better value at $169 low (Reg. $280)

If the new all-time lows we tracked earlier in the week on the latest Galaxy Watch 5 models aren’t compelling enough for you, Walmart is now stepping in to deliver the best prices yet on the brand’s previous-generation wearable. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in two different styles at $169 shipped for the 42mm GPS model. That’s down from the $280 going rate it has been fetching at Amazon as of late and marks the best chance to save so far. Those $111 in savings are also well below our previous $250 mention, too.

Samsung’s now previous-generation fitness tracker arrives as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and backed by a circular rotating bezel and Wear OS. To complement its 40-hour battery life, there’s a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance which can help with the Body Composition monitoring features. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic also delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case that you can learn all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

At $169, the Watch 4 Classic above really is as good of a discount as they come. Sure, there are some Wear OS smartwatches on Amazon that sell for less, like the older TicWatch E3, but the value you’re getting from the $111 discount above surely make spending a tad extra worth bringing home the former flagship wearable.

If you’re in the market for a more recent smartwatch experience, you can slap Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 on your wrist for the lowest prices yet. Available in two different case sizes, the brand’s most recent addition to its wearable lineup tracks everything from workouts to sleep and other key health stats on top of sporting a more modern feature set than the Watch 4 Classic above. Best of all, pricing now starts at $220 with $60 in savings for either model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features:

Your style. Your health. Look good and feel great with your smart, new companion, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Make a stylish statement with an iconic silhouette and stainless-steel casing, while your watch keeps you in tune with your health and pushes you to go further. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen-level monitoring1 that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance. Galaxy Watch4 Classic is health evolved.

