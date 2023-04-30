Save 27% on CORSAIR’s K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Keyboard down at $110

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 27% discount or solid $40 price drop marks a return to the second-best price to date while coming within $1 of the all-time low we’ve seen for this model. The K70 RGB TKL comes equipped with CHERRY MX Red linear Mechanical key switches. These keys also feature RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. The detachable USB-C cable allows you to easily transport the keyboard around with the tournament switch ensuring the RGB backlighting doesn’t distract you mid-game. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to save even more cash? We’re currently tracking the SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard marked down to $35, the all-time low price. This keyboard comes in the full-size form factor including the numbpad so you can easily edit spreadsheets. Dedicated macro keys allow you to set up commands and actions that can be activated at the push of a button. With this keyboard being membrane in design, there is IP32 water and dust resistance that comes with it. PrismSync RGB can be customized in software and the 10 RGB zones can be controlled individually. Integrated cable routing underneath the keyboard allows you to easily configure where the cable comes out.

CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard will carry you to victory with a compact tenkeyless formfactor, pro-level performance powered by CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology, and world-renowned CHERRY MX keyswitches. Win in style with a durable aluminum frame and dynamic per-key RGB backlighting, and flip the tournament switch to instantly disable macros and swap to distraction-free lighting. PBT double-shot keycaps with 1.5mthickness resist wear, fading and shine for years. Powerful iCUE software on both PC and macOS enables custom macro programming and key remaps, while dedicated media keys and an aluminum volume roller offer convenient control over media.

