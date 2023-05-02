Outfit Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad with its official Magic Keyboard Folio at new low of $220

A notable companion to the 10.9-inch iPad discount that’s still up for grabs from last week, today Amazon is offering much of those same all-time low savings on a must-have accessory. Right now the matching Magic Keyboard Folio has been marked down to $219.99 shipped. Typically fetching $249, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $29 off. It’s only the second chance to save since launching last fall, and clocks in at $9 under our previous mention from March.

Bringing Apple’s signature Magic Keyboard Folio experience to its latest iPad form-factor, the 10.9-inch version arrives with a white coat of paint that covers the folio design. It’s comprised of a 2-piece design that lets you magnetically detach the keyboard from the back cover, letting you alternate from more productive workflows to just propping up your device for binge watching shows and more. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Apple’s official Smart Folio for 10th Generation iPad now sells for $63 in several styles. Down from $79, this is matching the all-time low with 20% in savings attached. Wrapping your 10.9-inch iPad in one of Apple’s official cases, the Smart Folio protects both the front and back of your device. On top of doubling as a stand for watching videos or taking notes, the folding folio cover provides sleep and wake functionality. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package.

On top of all of the actual iPad discounts up for grabs in our Apple guide, this week is also seeing some notable savings on must-have accessories. The best price to date is now live on Apple Pencil 2, which lands at $90 for one of the first times this year and is now joined by the best price yet on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad at $399. That’ll pair perfectly with the lead deal for anyone looking to score a complete iPadOS package in one fell swoop without having to pay full price.

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio features:

The Magic Keyboard Folio is the perfect iPad (10th generation) companion. It features an incredible typing experience with a scissor mechanism, a built-in trackpad to handle tasks with precision, and a 14-key function row for easy access to shortcuts. The versatile two-piece design includes a detachable keyboard, a protective back panel with stand that both attach magnetically to iPad.

