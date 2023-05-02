I refused to pay $100 shipping, so I made my own Playseat Trophy shifter mount [Video]

When we reviewed the PlaySeat Trophy Logitech G Edition, I mentioned how expensive it was to get the shifter mount. It costs $50 plus an additional $100 shipping to get it to me here in the US. It’s now listed on B&H but is temporarily out of stock with availability expected in 4-6 months. So, I decided to design and 3D print my own shifter mount, and I’ve been having a blast playing the new Rally Adventure mode in Forza Horizon 5. Let’s dive in and check it out.

Designing the Playseat Trophy shifter mount

For the design, I took a look at the official PlaySeat Trophy mount and came up with my own version. Basically, there is a bracket that attaches to the already-present holes on the main support tubes of the Trophy and then another piece that bolts onto the right side holds the shifter. I’m using the Logitech G shifter.

It took a few iterations – the first version was too flexible. The shifter mount flexed on the side of the bracket and didn’t feel how I hoped it would.

Then, I thickened up the walls and added some more braces. That helped, but I didn’t like the position. I drive a manual car in real life and the position of the shifter wasn’t where I like it based on my IRL experience. I then moved the shifter position further forward and further down, which is the design that I am currently using and am quite happy with it.

The Logitech shifter won’t connect to the Logitech Pro Wheel out of the box, so I opted to grab a third-party adapter that allows me to connect it to my PC. Logitech does have a racing adapter now that will work to connect the shifter, but since I was getting this set up before that was released, I opted for the third-party adapter.

Playseat Trophy shifter mount: Future updates

The only thing I would like to change eventually is to fix the angle the bracket sits on the arm of the Playseat. It angles the H-shifter back a little bit. It’s not that big of an issue – I don’t have any problems using or finding the shifter, but I think it would be nice to flatten it out.

We will be getting some Moza Racing gear in soon, including its new handbrake. When that comes in, I’ll need to modify my design to accommodate how that mounts.

Playseat Trophy shifter mount: Video

Shifting into Rally Adventure

This has been a blast to test out on the latest Forza Horizon 5 expansion – Rally Adventure. I’ve enjoyed circuit racing in Assetto Corsa Competizione, learning to drift in Assetto Corsa and Forza Horizon 5, and now rallying has been a blast to dive into with a wheel and pedal setup. It can be a lot of work trying to get the car moving in the right direction, but that adds to the fun in my opinion.

When playing on a wheel I typically use the first-person view as it feels the most immersive but it can get a bit harder to see in the rally races due to dust. There is often a helicopter a little bit in front of you that kicks up a ton of dust as it moves along. Additionally, in the race modes, there can be a fair bit of dust kicked up from opponents when they’re ahead.

But even through all that, when I’m hitting some jumps, chaining together slides around corners, and shifting through the gears, it all comes together for a really fun racing experience.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m still really enjoying the PlaySeat Trophy as well, but there are times I wish it was easier to adjust. My kids like to hop into the seat from time to time, and I have to use a box to prop them up closer to the wheel. I also wish the official mount was easier to come by in the USA. My 3D-printed rig works, but it will be harder to accommodate other hardware in the future without redesigning and printing a new mount.

