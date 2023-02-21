Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]

While announcing its Pro Wheel and Pedals, Logitech also revealed its collaboration with Playseat for a branded version of the Trophy racing cockpit. A small tubular cockpit that has the rigidity to handle the max 11nm torque of the Pro Wheel, the Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition is a solid sim racing cockpit choice, but it does come with some limitations. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Overview

Coming in at $600, the Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition is a small, lightweight, and stylish cockpit with Logitech branding. Playseat has more affordable cockpit options, but the Trophy seat’s benefit is the rigidity to hold up to the power of the Logitech Pro wheel or other direct drive wheelbases in a small, lightweight package.

Starting today, the Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition is available from the Logitech G website.

Setup

Getting the Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition set up is straightforward. The lightweight design and clear instructions made it all a simple process. The necessary hardware and tools are included.

Moreover, if you have Logitech gear, the mounting points are identified on both the wheel and pedal decks, making setup even easier.

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition : Adjustability

Throughout the setup process, you get to see some of the adjustment points.

First off, let’s talk about the seat. There isn’t really a height adjustment, but by loosening the main tubes with four bolts, the distance between the seat and pedals can be extended.

There are two support arms that control the angle of the seat. Once again, there are two bolts with nuts that have to be removed to make this adjustment.

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition: Video

https://youtu.be/SFsV4jPhH94

Lastly, the straps of the seat can be adjusted for more support both in the back and the lumbar. Though the lumbar support is the only place where the instructions didn’t quite line up with reality for me. The strap is way too long and thus the adjustment wasn’t the same as what was illustrated in the manual.

Next up, the pedals can also be adjusted with a variety of mounting points on the sides of the frame. They are also clearly labeled to remember exact positions. There are two height positions along with a variety of angle adjustments.

Lastly, the wheel deck can be adjusted. The deck can be turned around 180 degrees pushing the placement further away from the seat. The deck angle can also be adjusted with four bolts. In my experience, this adjustment is plenty secure, and I never had any issues with it moving by itself.

Not-so-quick adjustment

While it’s great that these adjustment points are there, it’s not necessarily a quick process. Sure, the pedal adjustment is relatively fast thanks to the thumbscrew attachment, but that wouldn’t be my number-one request for a quick adjustment. I’d prefer to see something with the seat.

Due to that, the Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition isn’t a great option for those who share a sim rig often. If you need to adjust the rig between kids, partners, or friends, those adjustments take long enough that it would detract from the overall experience.

That said, if you are more of a solo racer and aren’t concerned about sharing the rig, the adjustment is perfect for getting a comfortable seating position. I’m 6’1 and find the Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition very comfortable for racing.

I could race in here for hours

Diving further into comfort – that variety of adjustment points makes it easy to dial in the size of the Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition. The tube length adjustment easily allows for taller racers. For my height, I have it extended to about 1.5 inches. The max distance is 4.5 inches.

The ability to dial in the pedal position also helps to make the cockpit more comfortable.

In-use impressions

Using the Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition for just myself, I am really enjoying this cockpit. While it’s much more expensive, it’s also a huge upgrade over the Wheel Stand 2.0 from Next Level Racing that I was using. It’s small, lightweight, and stylish.

I find it to be plenty sturdy and able to easily handle the power of the Logitech Pro Wheel’s 11nm wheelbase without noticeable flex.

Accessories

My only complaint is that there isn’t a shifter or handbrake mount included. As I get more into drifting, that’s something I’ll want to add.

Playseat does offer a plate for mounting a shifter that can be purchased separately, but it costs $50 and shipping to the US was another $100. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that it is available from any stores in the US yet.

I designed and 3D-printed a mount that works but needs a few rounds of revision before it really feels solid.

What’s the competition like?

To me, the Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition is a pretty specific cockpit. It’s stylish and comfortable, and its lightweight design makes it surprisingly portable for the strength it delivers when racing.

That being said, there are other options around the same price point that allow for more adjustability. With a similar tubular design, the GT Omega Titan RS6 is priced at $680 and comes with an adjustable seat as well as a mount for a shifter.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’re in the market for a small, lightweight, and stylish racing cockpit that perfectly matches your Logitech gear, the Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition is a great choice. If you want more flexibility, you might be better served by a cockpit with easier adjustability. Personally, the Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition is a great fit for my sim racing setup in my studio.

