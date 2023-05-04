GAP Spring Sale takes 50% off all shorts, tops, and dresses + extra 20% off your purchase

GAP is currently offering 50% off shorts, tops, and dresses for warm weather. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 20% off your purchase with code PERK at checkout. Better yet, you can score an extra 50% off clearance as well with code GOSHOP. GAP Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the 8-Inch Vintage Shorts for men that are currently marked down to $24 and originally sold for $50. These shorts are a great option for everyday wear and you can choose from 24 color options. The relaxed fit promotes comfort and it has large pockets to store essentials. Rated 4.5/5 stars from GAP customers. Looking for more deals? Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- 100% Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt $10 (Orig. $25)
- 8-Inch Vintage Shorts $24 (Orig. $50)
- Pique Polo Shirt $17 (Orig. $35)
- Utility Carpenter Shorts with Washwell $29 (Orig. $60)
- Standard V-Neck T-Shirt $12 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Crinkle Gauze Weekend Tunic $57 (Orig. $80)
- Linen Blend T-Shirt $14 (Orig. $35)
- 100% Organic Cotton Shirtdress $57 (Orig. $80)
- High Rise Ombre Cheeky Straight Jeans $44 (Orig. $55)
- Linen-Cotton Blazer $102 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!