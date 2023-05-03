UGG Mother’s Day Sale takes 25% off select styles of slippers, boots, sneakers, more

Ali Smith -
UGG is currently having its Mother’s Day Sale that’s offering 25% off select styles of slippers, loungewear, boots, sneakers, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. If you’re still looking for a gift for Mother’s Day, the Cozetta Watercolors Slippers would be a really nice option. These plush slippers are currently marked down to $82 and originally sold for $110. The slip-on design adds convienience and the rubber rigid outsole allows them to be worn indoors or outdoors. This style is also cushioned throughout for added comfort and the soft fur added to the band and insole allows for a soft step. Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out the Under Armour Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off outlet styles.

