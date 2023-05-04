Score Princess Leia’s adorable Lola animatronic droid at the $38 low (Reg. up to $90)

Joining the rest of today’s May the 4th deals, Amazon is now offering the official Hasbro Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition Droid for $37.92 shipped. Regularly $90 directly from Hasbro, this model sat in the $57 range over the holidays last year before falling to slightly over $40 for most of 2023. It is now available once again at the Amazon all-time low so you can add an animatronic Lola to your collection with a deep discount. Princess Leia’s droid companion might not be able to hover around (without the included display stand) in collectible form, but it does have over “45 different light, sound, and movement combinations through 3 unique modes.” It will look great in the collection on the shelf, but will also respond to background noises with various bleeps and movements – Lola can open and close its mouth, wiggle the top panels, and tilt from side to side. More details below.

Lola is certainly not the only Star Wars collectible on sale today for May the 4th. Just about all retailers including both Amazon and Walmart have wide ranging sales for today only including just about every creature, droid, and Jedi across the galaxies. Over at Walmart for example, you’ll find a deep deal on another animatronic Star Wars toy in the form of the most adorable Jedi around. The Child Animatronic Edition, which can fetch over $60 at times, is now selling for $29 and you can get a closer look right here.

As we mentioned above, the best place to see all of the most notable new releases and gear on tap for Star Wars Day 2023 is in our master hub. LEGO, video games, collectibles, iPhone accessories, and more are all waiting for you right here at some of the best prices of the year. Just be sure to also check out Amazon’s new Echo Dot Star Wars stands featuring Darth Vader, Mando, and more while you’re at it.

Hasbro L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition Droid features:

Kids and fans can bring home the animatronic toy edition of this loveable droid companion, L0-LA59 (Lola), and reimagine iconic scenes from the Star Wars Galaxy. Touch the sensor on L0-LA59’s head to unlock more than 45 different light, sound, and movement combinations through 3 unique modes. Enter Companion Mode by attaching L0-LA59’s legs, Hover Mode by attaching her stand, or On the Go Mode by removing her from either base and pretending she’s zooming through the galaxy.

