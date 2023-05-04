Walmart May the 4th Star Wars sale from $2: Animatronic Grogu, Funko POP!, T-shirts, more

Following the big one-day Amazon Stars Wars sale, Walmart is launching its May the 4th sale loaded with toys, collectibles, plushies, action figures, and much more. The deals start from $2 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a free Walmart+ subscription trial. The Walmart Star Wars sale spans just about product category from a galaxy far, far away from super affordable gear to plan your next Star Wars party to all things Baby Yoda, Funko POP!, and more. Be sure to swing by our master May the 4th roundup for everything else and head below for a closer look at the Walmart Star Wars sale.

Walmart May the 4th Star Wars sale now live

The Walmart May the 4th features just about all of the major players across the galaxies and just about every product category, here are some quick links to help zero-in on your favorites:

And here some top picks from the sale:

To scope out all of the best Stars Wars Day deals in one place, you’ll want to head straight over to our May the 4th hub. Just about all of the best LEGO kits in the galaxy are on sale right now, not to mention iPhone accessories, video games, and well just about everything else.

The Child Animatronic Edition Toy features:

Now you can become the protector of The Child, also affectionately known to fans as “Baby Yoda,” with this 7.2-inch-tall animatronic toy by Hasbro. Touching the top of The Child Animatronic Edition’s head activates over 25 sound and motion combinations, including happy and excited sounds, giggles, babbles, and more, all while the figure’s head moves up and down, ears move back and forth, and eyes open and close. Boys and girls ages 4 and up can pretend to harness the power of the Force as The Child toy closes its eyes, raises its arm, and sighs as if exerting a great amount of energy. AAA ALKALINE BATTERIES REQUIRED. BATTERIES INCLUDED. See instructions.

