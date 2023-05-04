WD_BLACK’s metal-plated 1TB D30 SSD Game Drive hits Amazon low at $90, or 2TB for $150

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Solid-State Game Drive for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC at $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this is up to 40% off and the lowest price we can find. While typically closer to $120 elsewhere, today’s deal is marking a new Amazon all-time low at $20 under our January mention. While not quite as fast as the latest edition P40 Game Drive at up to 900MB/s, it is also $30 less. You’ll also find the 2TB model at the best price we can find with a $149.99 shipped listing at Best Buy, down from the regularly up to $240. The WD_BLACK D30 delivers 1TB or 2TB capacities today within a purpose built game storage device and one that will work with multi-platform setups. You can play previous-generation PS4 and Xbox One titles right from the drive, while using it as a cold storage device for newer PS5 and Series X|S games, not to mention with your PC battlestation. Check out our hands-on review and head below for more details.

If the gaming-focused solution above isn’t a must, there are some more general portable SSD solutions out there you can land at a lower price per TB. Something like the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD, for example, might not deliver the metal plating found above but it does start at a lower $80 price point and clocks in at a touch faster with an up to 1,050MB/s transfer rate. Get a closer look right here.

You’ll also want to check out the Star Wars Day deals on Seagate’s official licensed models with artwork and lighting from a galaxy far, far away alongside the rest of the best May the 4th deals in our roundup. But if you’re looking to take your portable SSD game up a notch, we are still tracking some fantastic deals on SanDisk’s wonderful Extreme models as well as Samsung’s USB 3.2 T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD at a new Amazon all-time low as well.

WD_BLACK 1TB D30 SSD Game Drive features:

Expanded capacity up to 2TB to store up to 50 games (As used for storage capacity, 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.) (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.)

Stylistically designed to sit alongside your console

Accelerated speeds up to 900MB/s to help minimize long load screens (Based on read speed and internal testing. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second.

