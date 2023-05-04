WD_BLACK’s metal-plated 1TB D30 SSD Game Drive hits Amazon low at $90, or 2TB for $150

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Solid-State Game Drive for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC at $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this is up to 40% off and the lowest price we can find. While typically closer to $120 elsewhere, today’s deal is marking a new Amazon all-time low at $20 under our January mention. While not quite as fast as the latest edition P40 Game Drive at up to 900MB/s, it is also $30 less. You’ll also find the 2TB model at the best price we can find with a $149.99 shipped listing at Best Buy, down from the regularly up to $240. The WD_BLACK D30 delivers 1TB or 2TB capacities today within a purpose built game storage device and one that will work with multi-platform setups. You can play previous-generation PS4 and Xbox One titles right from the drive, while using it as a cold storage device for newer PS5 and Series X|S games, not to mention with your PC battlestation. Check out our hands-on review and head below for more details.
If the gaming-focused solution above isn’t a must, there are some more general portable SSD solutions out there you can land at a lower price per TB. Something like the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD, for example, might not deliver the metal plating found above but it does start at a lower $80 price point and clocks in at a touch faster with an up to 1,050MB/s transfer rate. Get a closer look right here.
You’ll also want to check out the Star Wars Day deals on Seagate’s official licensed models with artwork and lighting from a galaxy far, far away alongside the rest of the best May the 4th deals in our roundup. But if you’re looking to take your portable SSD game up a notch, we are still tracking some fantastic deals on SanDisk’s wonderful Extreme models as well as Samsung’s USB 3.2 T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD at a new Amazon all-time low as well.
WD_BLACK 1TB D30 SSD Game Drive features:
- Expanded capacity up to 2TB to store up to 50 games (As used for storage capacity, 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.) (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.)
- Stylistically designed to sit alongside your console
- Accelerated speeds up to 900MB/s to help minimize long load screens (Based on read speed and internal testing. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second.
