Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Hyena Squad, Not Another Weekend, and much more

Friday has arrived and we now have a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps. Our software offers are joined by a solid price drop on AirPods 3 and everything else in our Apple deal hub including its latest 24-inch M1 iMac and more. As for the apps, highlight offers include Not Another Weekend, Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, Tower of Fortune 4, Hyena Squad, Mystery Of Camp Enigma, and more. Head below for a complete look at all off Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Asteroid Apocalypse: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Anime Filter: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Memory Trainer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Family Tree Photo: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Not Another Weekend: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Arcane Vale: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyena Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SunOnTrack: Sun Path & Shadows: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Mystery Of Camp Enigma II: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: TIERRA – Adventure Mystery: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Super Vectorizer Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: CalmusPlay: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blur Photo·: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Exif Viewer – Photo Metadata: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Candy Disaster TD (Full Ver.): $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monthly Dystopia: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Unnatural: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 10: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Hyena SquadI:

Hyena Squad is turn-based, tactical game that combines classic squad tactics with light RPG elements. Set in a deep space station infested with aliens and the animated dead, you will lead an elite team of specialists in a daring rescue mission. Use each of your team mates special skills to their fullest to hold back the alien hordes long enough to achieve your mission objectives and get your squad out alive. The game features intense action where you will have to factor in cover, line of sight, alien positions, and squad morale to make the right decisions for victory. Lead a diverse squad ranging from heavily armored melee specialists, heavy gunners that can unleash a torrent of bullets, elusive and flexible scouts and even mysterious psychics.

