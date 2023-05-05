Today’s best game deals: Returnal, God of War, BioShock, Resident Evil, Mario, and more

Alongside some hangover Star Wars deals you’ll find below, this is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation game deals as we head into the weekend. Amazon is now offering the sci-fi shooter Returnal on PlayStation 5 for $36.99 shipped. Regularly $70 and still fetching as much on the PSN, this is 47% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $7 of the all-time low we have only tracked once in the last few months. Delivering a unique shooter experience, players crash land on an ominous planet to uncover the mysteries of a shape-shifting world and the ancient civilization that once inhabited it. Taking on the role of Salene, players are “isolated and alone…fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated – forced to restart her journey every time she dies.” Head below for some ongoing May the 4th deals and much more.
Ongoing Srars Wars deals – Xbox:
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from $70
- With $10 Amazon credit w/ code EAJEDI10
Nintendo Switch Stars Wars deals:
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $24 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1 & 2 $10 (Reg. $25)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic $10 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II $10 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Bundle $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Republic Commando $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed $13 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy $10 (Reg. $20)
Best PlayStation May the 4th game deals:
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from $70
- With $10 Amazon credit w/ code EAJEDI10
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $20 (Reg. $60)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Squadrons $6 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack $20 (Reg. $50)
- Star Wars Republic Commando $10 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter $6.50 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition $13 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- And even more…
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bugsnax eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Switch Online members can play for FREE until the May 7, 2023
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Little Nightmares II eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Collections up to $60% off from $8
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Using code SBSPZELDA
- Or FREE exclusive black wall scroll at Walmart
- Or FREE wooden plaque at GameStop
- Or FREE art print at Best Buy
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $54 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donut County Xbox $4 (Reg. $13)
- Enter The Gungeon Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Owlboy Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $13 (Reg. $40+)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Xbox $48 (Reg. $60)
- TUNIC PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Hades PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Resident Evil Village PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PSN $15 (Reg. $60)
- Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $18 (Reg. $40)
- God of War Ragnarök $34 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
