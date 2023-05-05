Today’s best game deals: Returnal, God of War, BioShock, Resident Evil, Mario, and more

Alongside some hangover Star Wars deals you’ll find below, this is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation game deals as we head into the weekend. Amazon is now offering the sci-fi shooter Returnal on PlayStation 5 for $36.99 shipped. Regularly $70 and still fetching as much on the PSN, this is 47% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes within $7 of the all-time low we have only tracked once in the last few months. Delivering a unique shooter experience, players crash land on an ominous planet to uncover the mysteries of a shape-shifting world and the ancient civilization that once inhabited it. Taking on the role of Salene, players are “isolated and alone…fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated – forced to restart her journey every time she dies.” Head below for some ongoing May the 4th deals and much more.

Ongoing Srars Wars deals – Xbox:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from $70 With $10 Amazon credit w/ code EAJEDI10



Nintendo Switch Stars Wars deals:

Best PlayStation May the 4th game deals:

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off

PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

