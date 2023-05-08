Wrap your AirPods 2 in vintage Nintendo vibes with elago’s Game Boy-style case down at $10

After seeing Apple’s flagship earbuds go on sale this morning, the official elago Amazon storefront is giving folks another shot at scoring its adorable AirPods Pro 2 Game Boy-style AW5 case down at $10.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. It launched at $21 and now carries a regular $19 price tag directly from elago. After landing at $17 for the holidays last year it has stepped down a couple times to the $12 range at Amazon where it is is now a few cents under the previous all-time low at $10.50. Much like year’s past, the latest AirPod Pro 2 AW5 once again delivers on the retro Nintendo aesthetics to wrap Apple’s latest AirPods Pro case (currently back down at $200) in a Game Boy-style design. Wireless charging remains intact with this case and you’ll find cutouts for Apple’s new lanyard connector (a lanyard is included with your purchase here), the speaker, and wired charging port (dust cap included) without removing the case. Head below for more details.

These simple BRG cases certainly aren’t going to come with the Nintendo vibes, but they have been among some of the more popular budget-friendly options out there for years and the latest AirPods Pro 2 variant comes in at $9 Prime shipped on Amazon right now when you clip the on-page coupon. Ready to protect your precious AirPods Pro 2 case for scratches this spring and summer when out and about, you’ll also find a cutout for the lanyard connector and a silicone treatment that supports wireless Qi charging.

Head right over to today’s deal coverage if you or someone you know is looking to land a set of AirPods Pro 2 still. Then check out the latest Spigen lanyard straps for them. There are two models, one with a wrist strap and keychain and one without, but both of them feature titanium carabiner clips and fabric strapping with the first price drops now live at $15 Prime shipped. The new ZAGG Apollo Snap AirPods Pro 2 case and the micro-etched ShockLite MEZZO from Caudabe are worth a look as well.

elago AW5 AirPods Pro 2 Case:

Comes with a lanyard.

Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money!

Other cases can be boring with just adding some color but the elago AW5 compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation transforms the charging case into a retro gaming console!

Experience a blast from the past with this durable silicone case that offers great protection against drops, scratches, dirts, and oils from daily use.

Perfect gift for anyone using the new device! Great for birthday presents for loved ones and gifts during the holiday season ‚ especially Christmas for stocking stuffers! Comes in 3 awesome colors: Light Grey, Black, and Sand Pink.

