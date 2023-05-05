Spigen’s latest AirPods Pro 2 titanium carabiner straps/keychains hit all-time lows at $15

A pair of Spigen’s recently-released AirPods Pro 2 carabiner straps have now dropped to new all-time low pricing via its official Amazon storefront. You’ll find the AirPods Pro 2 Lanyard + Keychain and the Spigen AirPods Pro 2 Lanyard Carabiner both marked down to $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 and $30 directly from the Spigen site, both models hit Amazon in the last few weeks at $17 and are now at the best price we have tracked since release. Delivering on designs ready to make use of Apple’s new lanyard connector on the AirPods Pro 2 case, you’ll find two slightly different designs both with titanium carabiner clips on the end. The Lanyard Carabiner provides a quick release button to easily release the carabiner alongside a smaller nylon strap attached to a rope-style extension that attaches to the AirPods case. The Lanyard + Keychain is much of the same just with a longer loop strap you can use to wrap around your wrist alongside a built-in O-ring for attaching car keys and the like. Head below for more details.

We also previously featured the launch of the elago AirPods Pro 2 lanyard that provides a more minimalist approach to Apple earbud straps. This one also features a wrist loop and compatibility with Apple’s lanyard connector while coming in at a more affordable $10 Prime shipped. Get a closer look right here.

If you would prefer to go with an all-in-one solution that provides both a lanyard strap and an integrated case, the deal we spotted this morning on the MagSafe-ready ESR Orbit Hybrid AirPods Pro Case at $12 is worth a look. The rubber lanyard attached to Spigen’s latest Silicone Fit AirPods Pro 2 falls into that category as well, much like elago’s new silicone Armor Case we featured last month.

Just be sure to scope out this deal on AirPods 3 if you or someone you know is looking for something more affordable than Apple’s pro-grade earbud solution.

Spigen AirPods Pro 2 Lanyard + Keychain features:

Strong titanium carabiner for durability and nylon strap for extra grip and easy handling.

D-shape gate opening carabiner for quick and easy attachment

Rugged design with orange accent and embroidered logo

Securely clips onto any belt loop, backpack, or keychain – Lanyard Clip / Carabiner Clip

Universal Usage: Compatible with AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, keychains, badge holders, smartphones, cameras, etc,

